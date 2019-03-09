Power Play Strikes Send Fuel Past K-Wings 2-1
March 9, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release
Kalamazoo, MI.- Power play goals were the theme of the night on Saturday as the K-Wings fell 2-1 to the Fuel.
Kalamazoo and Indy combined to go three for nine on the man-advantage. The K-Wings power play tally gave them a power play goal in 12 of the last 13 games. Kalamazoo (30-25-2-2) now sits in fourth place in the Central Division, trailing Fort Wayne by three points.
After two scoreless periods Indy's power play got on the board in the third. Travis Brown got the visitor's on the board just under four minutes into the third period with a slap shot from the point. Brown's shot tucked inside the far post and past Kivlenieks to put the Fuel up 1-0. Less than two minutes later it was Brown who scored again. Another shot from the point through traffic snuck past Kivlenieks, giving Indy a 2-0 lead just under six minutes into the third. Trailing 2-0 the K-Wings got a chance on the power play and capitalized cutting the lead to 2-1. Chris Collins wristed a shot from the right side, ending Matt Tomkins shutout bid, and bringing Kalamazoo within one. That was as close as the K-Wings would get however as Indy closed out the 2-1 victory.
Matiss Kivlenieks stopped 35 of 37 shots in the defeat, while Tomkins stopped 22 of 23.
Kalamazoo wraps up the three-in-three against the Wheeling Nailers tomorrow afternoon at 3:00pm.
