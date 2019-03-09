Defensive Effort Falls Short in Jacksonville
March 9, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits played a strong defensive game, but the Jacksonville Icemen opened the scoring early and held on for the win late. The Icemen topped the Swamp Rabbits 2-1 at the Veterans Memorial Arena on Saturday night.
Zach Franko picked up his first goal as a Swamp Rabbit in the final minute with goaltender Kyle Hayton at the bench for the extra attacker on a centering pass from the corner by Michael Pelech. That cut the Jacksonville lead in half, but it ultimately fell short.
Jacksonville, like the night prior, jumped out to a 2-0 lead, even with a supreme defensive effort that held the Icemen to 15 credited shots on goal on Hayton, who kept the game close, especially with his best save on Dajon Mingo in the first period.
That, and a penalty killing effort came through strong for Greenville, who, for the eighth consecutive game, kept the opponent's penalty kill off the board. The Icemen went 0-for-5 on the man advantage.
Everett Clark pounced on an early Greenville turnover following the conclusion of a Kris Newbury penalty in the opening minutes. Hayton lost control of the puck behind the net, and Everett Clark wrapped the net on the turnover and stashed home the opening salvo.
It would take until late in the second period for Jacksonville to strike again. Big man David Broll busted down the middle of the ice, and his backhand attempt was tipped by Adam Larkin, but gave the puck an odd trajectory and poked the puck over Hayton's shoulder to extend Jacksonville's lead to 2-0.
The Swamp Rabbits will see their schedule grind to a halt in mid-March, with a full week off ahead. The third consecutive game against Jacksonville will take place on Sunday, March 17. For tickets, go to SwampRabbits.com.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 9, 2019
- Shake and Blake: Winiecki Aids 'Blades to Series Sweep of Atlanta - Florida Everblades
- Thunder Crowned by Monarchs 3-1 - Adirondack Thunder
- Brown, Fuel Break Through Late to Secure Win in Kalamazoo - Indy Fuel
- Power Play Strikes Send Fuel Past K-Wings 2-1 - Kalamazoo Wings
- Railers Wallop Admirals 6-1 in a Wild Fight Filled Affair in Front of Big Crowd at DCU Center - Worcester Railers HC
- Defensive Effort Falls Short in Jacksonville - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Alberga's Goal Not Enough as Admirals Fall to Railers - Norfolk Admirals
- Gladiators Earn Crucial Point vs. Conference-Leading Everblades - Atlanta Gladiators
- McAuley Scores Hat Trick to Lift Solar Bears to 4-2 Win over Growlers - Orlando Solar Bears
- Monarchs Knockout Thunder, 3-1 - Manchester Monarchs
- Fioretti's Overtime Winner Squishes Blueberries - South Carolina Stingrays
- Mariners Extend Point Streak to Season High Seven Games - Maine Mariners
- Solar Bears Best the Growlers 4-2 - Newfoundland Growlers
- Stukel Loaned to AHL Bakersfield - Wichita Thunder
- Vallorani Helps Beast Blaze Past Royals - Brampton Beast
- Royals Score Last Three Goals in 5-3 Defeat at Brampton - Reading Royals
- Game Preview: Solar Bears at Growlers - Orlando Solar Bears
- Preview: 'Blades Gun for Series Sweep of Gladiators - Florida Everblades
- ECHL Transactions - March 9 - ECHL
- Game Day: Fuel Make Final Trip of Season to Kalamazoo - Kalamazoo Wings
- Pedersen Heads Back to Manitoba Moose - Orlando Solar Bears
- Allen Americans Game Capsule - Allen Americans
- Game Day: Royals at Brampton to Continue Canadian Swing - Reading Royals
- Goaltender Callum Booth Returns to 'Blades - Florida Everblades
- Late Power Play Dooms Steelheads in 4-2 Loss to Thunder - Idaho Steelheads
- Carlson Shuts out Grizzlies 3-0 - Utah Grizzlies
- Thunder Powers Past Idaho, 4-2 - Wichita Thunder
- Carlson Aces Grizzlies in Back to Back Games - Rapid City Rush
- Nine Unanswered Goals Leads to KC 9-3 Rout of Allen - Allen Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Greenville Swamp Rabbits Stories
- Defensive Effort Falls Short in Jacksonville
- Swamp Rabbits Fall in Shootout
- Swamp Rabbits Acquire D Lewis, F Franko from Idaho
- Swamp Rabbits Weekly
- Swamp Rabbits Ride Raucous Crowd to Victory