Alberga's Goal Not Enough as Admirals Fall to Railers

March 9, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Norfolk Admirals News Release





WORCESTER, MA- Barry Almedia scored a goal and added two assists as the Worcester Railers topped the Norfolk Admirals Saturday Night at DCU Center. Dominic Alberga had the lone goal for Norfolk. With the loss, Norfolk now sits six points back of the fourth and final playoff spot in the south division.

Worcester would get on the board first with a goal from Tommy Kelly. The Admirals were unable to clear the puck out of their own zone which allowed Worcester to keep possession in the Norfolk end. Matthew Gaudreau played the pass into the middle of the ice where Kelly was able to wrist the shot past Ty Reichenbach to give Worcester a 1-0 lead at 5:36 of the first period.

The Railers struck once more less than a minute later from Bo Brauer. Almedia skated into the Norfolk zone along the right wall, Almedia dropped a pass back to Brauer in the right circle who was able to one-time the shot past Reichenbach to give Worcester a 2-0 lead at 6:17 of the third period.

Worcester extended it's lead to three with a goal from Ryan Hitchcock at 3:43 of the second period. The Admirals misplayed the puck at their own blue-line which allowed Worcester to skate into the Norfolk end on a two-on-one. Tyler Barnes played the puck cross-ice to Hitchcock in the left circle who was able to wrist a shot past the blocker of Reichenbach to give Worcester a 3-1 lead.

Norfolk cut into the Worcester lead with a short-handed goal from Captain Domenic Alberga. Ben Duffy skated into the Worcester zone on the left side. Duffy fed a pass towards the net that was redirected past Blake Wojtala to cut the Worcester lead to 3-1 at 14:07 of the second period. The goal for Alberga was his fourth short-handed goal of the year for the Admirals.

Worcester reclaimed their three-goal lead with a goal from Barry Almeida. Tyler Barnes skated into the left circle with the puck. Barnes fed a back-door pass to Almeida who was able to shoot the puck past the sprawled Reichenbach to give Worcester a 4-1 lead at 6:41 of the third period.

The Railers added two late third period goals and went on to win by a 6-2 final score. Blake Wojtala gets the win for Worcester, as he made 24 saves on 25 shots in relief of Evan Buitenhuis who left after making two saves on two shots in three minutes of action. Ty Reichenbach made 20 saves on 26 shots and takes the loss for Norfolk.

The Admirals continue the five-game road slate at Manchester tomorrow at 3:00 p.m.

