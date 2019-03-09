Thunder Powers Past Idaho, 4-2

Boise, ID - Quentin Shore was a catalyst for the Thunder in the third period, assisting on the game-winner and finding an empty net to help Wichita to a 4-2 victory over Idaho on Friday night at CenturyLink Arena.

Jason Salvaggio, Corey Kalk and Dyson Stevenson provided the offense and Dylan Wells made 34 saves en route to his 11th win of the year.

Salvaggio got things started for the Thunder as he netted his 12th of the season at 4:42 of the first. He found a rebound after Jared Wilson put a shot on net and fired home the rebound. At 11:12, Kalk connected on his first in a Thunder uniform to make it 2-0. He caught a pass at the right circle, skated towards the net, was left all alone and put a wrist shot underneath Colton Point's arm to make it 2-0. His night would be done as Ryan Faragher came into the game.

Idaho came back in the second period and pulled even with the Thunder. Nolan Gluchowski fired a shot from the right point that got through a screen and beat Wells to make it 2-1. Spencer Naas tied it with his 12th of the year at 11:30. He came down the right wing, cut through the slot and beat Wells with a wrist shot.

In the third, Wichita scored twice to re-gain a two-goal advantage. A.J. White committed a holding penalty at 13:30 as he grabbed Jason Salvaggio near the slot. The Thunder took advantage as Shore fired a shot from the right face-off dot, hit Stevenson and got past Ryan Faragher to make it 3-2. Mitch Moroz was assessed a late penalty for interference after cross checking Marc-Olivier Crevier-Morin into the net. The Steelheads pulled Faragher to even things up on the ice. Shore picked up a loose puck near the right circle and sent it the length of the ice into the empty net to make it 4-2.

Wichita has power play goals in five-straight games. Shore finished with three points on the night (1g, 2a). Nolan De Jong, Colin Larkin and Keoni Texeira each collected assists.

The Thunder closes their season-series with Idaho tomorrow night starting at 8:10 p.m. CST.

