Monarchs Knockout Thunder, 3-1

MANCHESTER, N.H. - The Manchester Monarchs bounced back against the Adirondack Thunder, Saturday night at the Cool Insuring Arena, with a 3-1 win.

The Monarchs (31-25-2-2) were led by Charles Williams in net, making 39 saves on 40 shots, to top the Thunder (31-20-5-2), 3-1.

The Monarchs opened scoring at 9:20 of the first period when Tony Cameranesi scored his 20th of the season, on the power play. Cameranesi wristed the puck towards goal form the right circle, where it deflected off Thunder goaltender, Logan Thompson, and into the net, making the score, 1-0.

The Monarchs doubled their lead at 12:54 of the first period when Pavel Jenys scored his 10th goal of the season. The puck came to Jenys after it bounced off the referee, who was stationed near the goal line. Jenys wasted no time, burying the puck over the glove of Thompson, making the score 2-0.

The Thunder cut the Monarchs lead in half at 10:46 of the second period when James Henry scored his 13th goal of the season on the power play. After Peter MacArthur released a snapshot from the high slot, Henry redirected it over the glove of Monarchs goaltender, Charles Williams, making the score 2-1.

The Monarchs ended scoring at 17:53 of the second period when Daniil Miromanov scored his ninth goal of the season. Following Pavel Jenys into the Thunder zone, Miromanov picked up the drop pass and wristed it over the glove of Thompson, to make the final score 3-1.

