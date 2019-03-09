Monarchs Knockout Thunder, 3-1
March 9, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Manchester Monarchs News Release
MANCHESTER, N.H. - The Manchester Monarchs bounced back against the Adirondack Thunder, Saturday night at the Cool Insuring Arena, with a 3-1 win.
The Monarchs (31-25-2-2) were led by Charles Williams in net, making 39 saves on 40 shots, to top the Thunder (31-20-5-2), 3-1.
The Monarchs opened scoring at 9:20 of the first period when Tony Cameranesi scored his 20th of the season, on the power play. Cameranesi wristed the puck towards goal form the right circle, where it deflected off Thunder goaltender, Logan Thompson, and into the net, making the score, 1-0.
The Monarchs doubled their lead at 12:54 of the first period when Pavel Jenys scored his 10th goal of the season. The puck came to Jenys after it bounced off the referee, who was stationed near the goal line. Jenys wasted no time, burying the puck over the glove of Thompson, making the score 2-0.
The Thunder cut the Monarchs lead in half at 10:46 of the second period when James Henry scored his 13th goal of the season on the power play. After Peter MacArthur released a snapshot from the high slot, Henry redirected it over the glove of Monarchs goaltender, Charles Williams, making the score 2-1.
The Monarchs ended scoring at 17:53 of the second period when Daniil Miromanov scored his ninth goal of the season. Following Pavel Jenys into the Thunder zone, Miromanov picked up the drop pass and wristed it over the glove of Thompson, to make the final score 3-1.
The Monarchs return to action Sunday, March 10 at 3 p.m., when they take on the Norfolk Admirals from SNHU Arnea. For tickets, Season Memberships and group tickets, please contact the Monarchs front office at 603-626-7825.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 9, 2019
- Shake and Blake: Winiecki Aids 'Blades to Series Sweep of Atlanta - Florida Everblades
- Thunder Crowned by Monarchs 3-1 - Adirondack Thunder
- Brown, Fuel Break Through Late to Secure Win in Kalamazoo - Indy Fuel
- Power Play Strikes Send Fuel Past K-Wings 2-1 - Kalamazoo Wings
- Railers Wallop Admirals 6-1 in a Wild Fight Filled Affair in Front of Big Crowd at DCU Center - Worcester Railers HC
- Defensive Effort Falls Short in Jacksonville - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Alberga's Goal Not Enough as Admirals Fall to Railers - Norfolk Admirals
- Gladiators Earn Crucial Point vs. Conference-Leading Everblades - Atlanta Gladiators
- McAuley Scores Hat Trick to Lift Solar Bears to 4-2 Win over Growlers - Orlando Solar Bears
- Monarchs Knockout Thunder, 3-1 - Manchester Monarchs
- Fioretti's Overtime Winner Squishes Blueberries - South Carolina Stingrays
- Mariners Extend Point Streak to Season High Seven Games - Maine Mariners
- Solar Bears Best the Growlers 4-2 - Newfoundland Growlers
- Stukel Loaned to AHL Bakersfield - Wichita Thunder
- Vallorani Helps Beast Blaze Past Royals - Brampton Beast
- Royals Score Last Three Goals in 5-3 Defeat at Brampton - Reading Royals
- Game Preview: Solar Bears at Growlers - Orlando Solar Bears
- Preview: 'Blades Gun for Series Sweep of Gladiators - Florida Everblades
- ECHL Transactions - March 9 - ECHL
- Game Day: Fuel Make Final Trip of Season to Kalamazoo - Kalamazoo Wings
- Pedersen Heads Back to Manitoba Moose - Orlando Solar Bears
- Allen Americans Game Capsule - Allen Americans
- Game Day: Royals at Brampton to Continue Canadian Swing - Reading Royals
- Goaltender Callum Booth Returns to 'Blades - Florida Everblades
- Late Power Play Dooms Steelheads in 4-2 Loss to Thunder - Idaho Steelheads
- Carlson Shuts out Grizzlies 3-0 - Utah Grizzlies
- Thunder Powers Past Idaho, 4-2 - Wichita Thunder
- Carlson Aces Grizzlies in Back to Back Games - Rapid City Rush
- Nine Unanswered Goals Leads to KC 9-3 Rout of Allen - Allen Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Manchester Monarchs Stories
- Monarchs Knockout Thunder, 3-1
- Monarchs Announce Multiple Transactions
- Monarchs Rattled by Thunder, 8-1
- Monarchs Double up Thunder, 6-3
- Railers Sneak Past Monarchs in Overtime, 4-3