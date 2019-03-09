Carlson Shuts out Grizzlies 3-0

Rapid City, South Dakota - For the 2nd straight game it was dominated by Rapid City Rush goaltender Adam Carlson as he stopped all 41 shots to defeat the Utah Grizzlies 3-0 on Friday night at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center.

Utah outshot Rapid City 41 to 24 in the game. It stayed a scoreless game until Alec Baer scored 8:41 into the second period. Baer had the only goal 2 nights ago when Rapid City won 1-0. Both goals came in the second period.

The Rush took a 2-0 lead after Garrett Klotz hit a slap shot that hit off Grizzlies goaltender Joe Cannata's shoulder and went high in the air. When it landed it was behind Cannata and rolled in to the back of the net 12:56 into the third period.

Rapid City added an empty net goal by Cedric Montminy with 1:16 left.

The final game of three games in Rapid City is Saturday night at 7:00 pm. You can hear the game on Classic Country 1370 AM/104.3 FM HD-2.

3 stars of the game

1. Adam Carlson (R.C) - 41 save shutout. His 3rd shutout vs Utah this season.

2. Alec Baer (R.C) - 1 goal.

3. Garrett Klotz (R.C) - 1 goal.

Grizzlies notes: Utah was 0 for 5 on the power play while Rapid City was 0 for 4. Grayson Downing played tonight after missing 8 straight games due to injury. Josh Dickinson was sent to the AHL's Colorado Eagles. Dickinson had 2 shots on goal tonight for the Eagles in a 1-0 win over the San Diego Gulls. Utah remains 3 points behind both Tulsa and Idaho for first place in the ECHL's Mountain Division. Time of game: 2:25. Attendance was 2464.

