Nine Unanswered Goals Leads to KC 9-3 Rout of Allen

March 9, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release





Allen, Texas -The Allen Americans gave up a team record nine unanswered goals on Friday night as the Kansas City Mavericks defeated the Americans 9-3, eliminating Allen from any postseason play this season.

The Americans jumped out to a 3-0 first period lead on goals from Jacob Doty (4), Dante Salituro (15) and Zach Pochiro (33). However, that's where the collapse began. The Mavericks made it 3-1 before the end of the first period and never looked back.

Kansas City outscored the Americans 3-0 in the second period and 5-0 in the third, handing the Americans one of the worst losses in team history 9-3. Nine players for Kansas City had two points or more, led by Mavericks forward Joey Sides who had a three-point night with a goal and two helpers.

"It's really hard to see that result at home in front of our great fans," said Americans Captain Joel Chouinard. "We have seven home games left and we have to show them that we haven't quit on them. It's a really difficult situation to be in, but we can't feel sorry for ourselves. We just have to go out there and play the best way we can to finish this year with our heads held high."

The Americans finished the year 1-9-0 against Kansas City, including two Mason McDonald shutouts. The action continues tomorrow night at 7:05 pm against the Tulsa Oilers. There will be a Guns and Hoses game before the Americans game beginning at 5:05 pm. Doors open at 4.

Three Stars:

1. KC - M. Panowyk

2. KC - G. Betzold

3. KC - D. Dziurzynski

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 9, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.