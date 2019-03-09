Royals Score Last Three Goals in 5-3 Defeat at Brampton

March 9, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release





Brampton, ON - Corey Mackin notched his first professional point (1a), Kevin Goumas twisted in his first of the season and Alex Roos scored for the second straight game in a 5-3 defeat at the Brampton Beast Saturday at the CAA Centre. Roos' man-up strike late in the second period gives him a Royals rookie-best 14 tallies this season. Reading went 1-for-2 on the power play and allowed one man-up goal on five Beast chances.

The Royals allowed the first five goals and sprung three by Étienne Marcoux (win, 27 saves) in the final 21 minutes.

Royals goaltender Jamie Phillips allowed three goals on seven shots and was replaced with 8:15 left in the first after David Vallorani made it 3-0 Brampton. Vallorani scored twice and has four game-winning goals this season.

Branden Komm took the loss despite blocking 18 of 20 shots in relief.

Josh MacDonald scored his team-leading 23rd of the season in the final minute with the extra attacker on to make it 5-3 Brampton. Michael Huntebrinker led Reading with two helpers.

The Royals complete a season-long six-game road trip Sun., Mar. 10 at 2:00 p.m. against Brampton. Action starts at 1:45 p.m. on BCTV (Channel 15 Comcast, Channel 19 Service Electric) and Mixlr.com/readingroyals. Reading returns home Fri., Mar. 15 to face Indy on Mental Health Awareness Night.

Anthony Beauregard scored the opening goal of the game at 1:38 of the first, jamming in a right-point shot from Jon Racine. Beauregard set up at the left post and trickled it in.

Twenty-one seconds later, Aaron Luchuk scored at the left post, top-shelfing a cross-slot pass from Francois Beauchemin. Chase Golightly recorded the secondary assist.

Ten minutes later, Vallorani scored a power-play goal at the right post to finish the Beast's first-frame scoring. David Pacan dished across the slot to find Vallorani back door.

The Beast scored twice more in the second to make it 5-0. Vallorani sniped a coast-to-coast, far-post snipe from inside the left circle at 4:33 of the second. Dan Leavens next tallied from the same stop, left dot, but this time to the short side with 3:13 to go in the second.

An end-of-second-period strike from Roos cut the deficit to four Garret Cockerill wristed a low heat seeker off Marcoux's leg and it deflected to Roos at the left dot. He gathered and wristed it short-side with Adam Schmidt causing net-front traffic at 19:11 of the second. Michael Huntebrinker registered the secondary helper.

Reading scored twice more in the third. At :58, Mackin sprinted up the middle and passed left across the line to Goumas. The Long Beach, NY native sniped it top shelf. Charlie Vasaturo generated the secondary helper. On the opposite extreme of the frame, with 36.7 seconds left, Huntebrinker passed from the bottom of the right circle net front to MacDonald, who slammed it in with Komm on the bench for the extra skater.

ECHL Stories from March 9, 2019

