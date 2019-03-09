Vallorani Helps Beast Blaze Past Royals

BRAMPTON, ONTARIO - David Vallorani had two goals as the Brampton beats defeated the Reading Royals 5-3 on Saturday afternoon.

The Brampton Beast welcomed the Reading Royals to the CAA Centre for the first time this season. Brampton entered the Saturday contest with an undefeated record against the Royals in 2018-19.

The Beast came alive right off the hop and Anthony Beauregard was able to bang in the rebound to give Brampton a 1-0 lead at 1:38.

21 seconds later Aaron Luchuk beat Jamie Phillips on a perfect pass from Francois Beauchemin to give the Beast a 2-0 lead at 1:59.

Brampton wasn't content with a 2-0 lead and David Vallorani made it 3-0 with a power play goal at 11:45.

The Hamilton, Ontario native has scored in eveyr game against the Royals this season and paces the Beast against his former club.

Brampton took to their dressing room up 3-0 after 20 minutes of play but trailing in shots by a count of 12-8.

The Beast continued their hot play in the second, as Vallorani screamed into the zone and ripped his second of the game past Branden Komm to give Brampton a 4-0 lead at 4:33.

The Beast continued their assault and Daniel Leavens was rewarded with a gorgeous goal. Bo Pieper stripped the puck off a Royals player and sent it to David Pacan.

The forward went down low and fired the pass to Leavens who ripped a shot over the shoulder of Komm for a 5-0 lead at 16:47.

With Jonathan Racine in the box for slashing, the Royals would get on the board with a goal from Alex Roos at 19:11.

Brampton would head into their dressing room up 5-1 after 40 minutes of play and ahead in shots by a count of 22-21.

The third period saw the Royals get a goal on the board early courtesy of Kevin Goumas. That would make it 5-2 a minute in.

With the net empty, the Royals would make it a two-goal contest, as Josh MacDonald beat Marcoux with a late tally.

The Beast would hang on and take the contest by a score of 5-2. Marcoux picks up win number 16 on the year.

Notes: Molson Three Stars 3) Pacan (BRA) 2) Vallorani (BRA) 1) Leavens (BRA) The Beast finished the contest one-for-five on the man advantage. Reading finished one-for-two. The Beast are undefeated in the month of March. Brampton and Reading renew hostilities Sunday at 2 PM.

