Storm Downed by Spirit

December 13, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Guelph Storm News Release







The Storm put up a valiant effort against the Saginaw Spirit, but ultimately fell 7-6.

Saginaw opened up the scoring with just under 2 minutes into the game courtesy of their leading scorer and NHL draft-eligible Michael Misa. Alex McLean responded for the Storm off a feed from Lev Katzin. Jimmy Sutherland gave the Storm a momentary lead with his first of the season. Saginaw responded with three more first-period goals to make it a 4-2 game. Alex McLean double-dipped for his second of the game assisted by Lev Katzin. Nic Sima responded for the Spirit with a power play marker to keep their lead. Charlie Paquette had the final goal of the second period. The Spirit added two more to their tally in the third period, while Lev Katzin and Leo Serlin each potted one during a 5-minute powerplay but it wouldn't be enough. Rookie forward Alex McLean with a 4-point night (2 g, 2 a) and Lev Katzin with a 3-point night (1 g, 2 a).

Attendance and 50/50...

Thank you Storm fans for being a part of our 4,471-person crowd at today's game. The winning 50/50 number was 0-3617913 and the jackpot was $5,732.00 in support of Drayton Minor Hockey Association.

Up Next...

