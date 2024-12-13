Game Day - December 13 - GUE vs. SAG
December 13, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Guelph Storm News Release
It's Big Brothers Big Sisters Night sponsored by Owens Corning!
Volunteers from Big Brothers Big Sisters and Owens Corning will be on hand selling a limited number of Guelph Storm Bucket Hats for $10.00 (taxes included). The Guelph Storm Bucket Hats can be purchased in the Community Corner at the top of section 116. Every dollar raised will go back to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Centre Wellington and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Guelph. Hats can be purchased with cash only.
For every hat purchased in support of Big Brothers Big Sisters, volunteers will provide fans with a raffle ticket. The winning ticket has been pre-drawn, and fans can check immediately to see if they have won a 2023/2024 jersey signed by the entire Storm team.
To purchase tickets online click here, over the phone by calling 866-STORM-GO, or in person at the Guelph Storm Box Office in the Sports Hall of Game Hallway of the Sleeman Centre.
Who to Watch - Guelph Storm
Vilmer Alriksson
107th overall pick in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft (signed ELC)
Has 22 points (11 goals, 11 assists) in 24 games this season
Had 2 goals in his last game played
Who to Watch - Saginaw Spirit
Michael Misa
Given an A ranking on the NHL Central Scouting Preliminary Players to Watch list ahead of the 2025 NHL Entry Draft
1st overall pick in the 2022 OHL Priority Selection
Has 55 points (27 goals, 28 assists) in 27 games this season
Has only been held pointless in one game this season (November 3 SAG @ KIT)
Head-to-Head
Head to Head 2024/2025 Reg. Saginaw 0-0-0-0 Guelph 0-0-0-0
Head to Head 2023/2024 Reg. Saginaw 4-0-0-0 Guelph 0-3-1-0
Last 5 Years Saginaw 8-8-0-1 Guelph 9-6-2-0
Last 5 Years SAG vs. GUE @ Guelph Saginaw 4-4-0-0 Guelph 4-3-1-0
Last 5 Years SAG vs. GUE @ Owen Saginaw Saginaw 4-4-0-1 Guelph 5-3-1-0
The 2024-2025 Season is proudly presented by Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars.
