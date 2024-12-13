Four Points from Misa Lead Spirit Past Storm, 7-6

December 13, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Saginaw Spirit's Michael Misa on game night

(Saginaw Spirit, Credit: Michael Bremner)

Guelph, Ont. - The Saginaw Spirit defeated the Guelph Storm 7-6 on Friday, December 13th at the Sleeman Centre. Kristain Epperson scored two goals and Michael Misa tallied two goals and two assists. Blake Barnes also picked up his first OHL point on an assist. Andrew Oke got the start in net for Saginaw, recording 24 saves on 30 shots. Brayden Gillespie was the starting goaltender for Guelph with 37 saves on 44 shots.

Saginaw struck first as Michael Misa found himself alone in front of the net and buried his 28th goal of the season. Blake Barnes and Dima Zhilkin picked up the assists as the Spirit took a 1-0 lead just 1:45 into the game.

Guelph responded four minutes later as Alex McLean picked up a loose puck in front of the net and sent a shot past Oke. Lev Katzin and Max Namestnikov were credited with the assists as the Storm tied the game at 1-1.

The Storm took their first lead of the game as Jimmy Sutherland fired a shot past Oke. Leo Serlin and Rowan Topp tallied the assists.

Just 31 seconds later, Saginaw tied the game as Kristian Epperson snuck a shot shortside for his 12th goal of the season off the rush. Josh Glavin recorded the assist on the Spirit's equalizer.

Kristian Epperson cruised past the Storm defenders and buried his second goal of the game while shorthanded. Epperson was unassisted as Saginaw took a 3-2 lead late in the first period.

The Spirit grew their lead as they picked up another shorthanded goal. Michael Misa snuck the puck through Gillespie for his second goal of the night. Misa's 29th goal of the season gave the Spirit a 4-2 lead 18:08 into the first period and matched a career high.

After 1: SAG 4 - 2 GUE (Total Shots: 12 - 13)

4:45 into the second Guelph cut into the Spirit lead as Alex McLean netted his second goal of the night. Lev Katzin recorded the assist off his wrap-around attempt.

Saginaw capitalized on the powerplay as Nic Sima buried a loose puck in front of the net which gave the Spirit a 5-3 lead. Sebastien Gervais and Michael Misa picked up the assists.

Just under a minute later Guelph answered back as Charlie Paquette fired a backhand shot over the glove of Oke. Rylan Singh and Alex McLean tallied the assists.

After 2: SAG 5 - 4 GUE (2nd Period Shots: 16 - 6 Totals Shots: 28 - 19)

With 8:59 left in the third period Carson Harmer tipped in a shot from Will Bishop which gave Saginaw a 6-4 lead. Jacob Cloutier also recorded an assist.

Saginaw continued to add on as Sebastien Gervais tucked his second goal of the season underneath the pad of Gillespie. Nic Sima and Will Bishop picked up the assists as the Spirit scored two goals in just over a minute.

While on a two-man advantage, Lev Katzin scored getting Guelph within two. Charlie Paquette and Vilmer Alriksson got the assists.

Guelph continued to claw back as they got within one with 1:27 left in the third period as Leo Serlin cleaned up a loose puck in front of the net. Rylan Singh recorded the assist while on the powerplay. The Spirit managed to hold them off until the final horn.

FINAL: SAG 7 - 6 GUE (3rd Period Shots: 16 - 11 Total Shots: 44 - 30)

Powerplays: SAG 1/3 GUE 2/6

Goaltenders: SAG Andrew Oke (24 Saves / 30 Shots W) GUE Brayden Gillespie (37 Saves / 44 Shots L)

Saginaw travels to Erie to face off against the Otters on Saturday, December 14th. Puck drop is set for 7:00 PM.

