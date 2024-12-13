Rangers Host Frontenacs for Out-Of-Conference Matchup

December 13, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener Rangers News Release







Kitchener, ON - The Kitchener Rangers look to extend their win streak to six for the second time this season in their first matchup with the out-of-conference Kingston Frontenacs on Friday. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. at The Aud.

TV: Rogers Channel 20 (Kitchener)

Rogers Super Sports Pak Channel 468 (Ontario)

Video Stream: OHL Live on CHL TV

Radio: 570 AM CKGL

Game Day Promotions: Mystery Puck

You can purchase a puck featuring an autograph from a select current or former Kitchener Rangers player. You can buy these pucks at tonight's game in the North Lobby next to the Jersey Raffle table. Limited quantities are available so do not miss your chance to get your hands on a signed puck!

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Over the Years:

Friday's matchup is the first of only two meetings between the Rangers and Frontenacs - with the next meeting set to occur at Slush Puppie Place on Friday, February 14th. The Blueshirts went 1-1-0-0 against the Frontenacs a season ago, splitting their annual series. Since 2019, Kitchener has held a slight edge against Kingston, posting a 4-2-0-0 record. Over that time, the Rangers are a perfect 3-0-0-0 on home ice when the Frontenacs visit the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium.

SCOUTING THE RANGERS (21-5-2-1)

Third in the Western Conference, Second in the OHL

The Kitchener Rangers won a thriller on the road on Saturday against the Windsor Spitfires. In their second appearance at the WFCU Centre this season, the Blueshirts gutted out a 3-2 shootout victory. Sophomore Tanner Lam opened the scoring in the first period with his fifth marker of the season and an assist from Cameron Arquette. However, the Spitfires would respond with two of their own goals in the opening frame, solidifying a 2-1 lead heading into the second period. Freshman Jack Pridham (Chicago Blackhawks) would find the equalizer and the final goal in regulation with helpers from Cameron Reid and Luca Romano. As no score occurred in the final 20 minutes or in overtime, the Rangers wrapped up the game in a shootout with Trent Swick (Vegas Golden Knights) securing the only goal tally for either side.

In the crease, goaltender Jackson Parsons stood tall again, earning the second star of the game after stopping 33 of 35 shots faced and shutting the door completely in the shootout. With the win, he secured his 17th victory of the year, boasting a league-leading 2.05 goals against average and a .929 save percentage.

It was a relatively clean game with only three total power plays handed out. The Rangers had just one opportunity, failing to capitalize on that chance. Through 29 games, Kitchener is converting on the man advantage at 22.7%. Windsor, however, had two power plays but could not score on either opportunity. Kitchener has found success on the penalty kill all season long, holding a league-leading 85% success rate on the PK.

Rangers to Watch

Tanner Lam has had an impressive start to the 2024-25 season in his second year with the Rangers. Playing in all 29 games, Lam has recorded five goals, 19 assists, and 24 points. He has already surpassed his assist total from his freshman year (18) and is on pace to pass his point total of 31 in nearly half as many games. Last season, Lam recorded an assist against Kingston. More recently, the forward scored a big goal for the Rangers against the Spitfires on Saturday, making him a player to watch on Friday.

In the 2023-24 season, netminder Jackson Parsons registered a win in two matchups against Kingston. Fast forward to the 2024-25 campaign and Parsons is having a career year, recently winning OHL Goaltender of the Month for November. The netminder was also just named Goalie of the Week for the third time this season. Parsons currently leads the league in wins (17), goals against average (2.05), save percentage (.929), and shutouts (4). Fresh off another magnificent start against Windsor on Saturday, Parsons is poised to continue his steady play against the Frontenacs.

Chris Grisolia has found his groove offensively as of late for Kitchener. Despite not finding the scoresheet on Saturday in Windsor, Grisolia had a two-goal performance against the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds on Friday and he scored a goal in the annual Teddy Bear Toss game the previous Tuesday. Grisolia, playing in his first season with the Rangers, has six goals, five assists, and 11 points - on pace for a career year in the OHL.

SCOUTING THE FRONTENACS (16-8-4-1)

Third in the Eastern Conference, Sixth in the OHL

After dropping their previous three contests, the Kingston Frontenacs got back in the win column on Sunday against the Sarnia Sting at Slush Puppie Place, emerging victorious by a score of 6-2. Matthew Soto scored three of the Frontenacs' goals, recording a hat-trick while defenceman Quinton Burns (St. Louis Blues) registered a four-point night with two goals and two assists, helping lift Kingston over Sarnia for their 16th win of the year. In goal, Frontenacs goaltender Mason Vaccari turned aside 26 of 28 shots faced, posting a .928 save percentage for his eighth victory of the 2024-25 season.

Each of the Frontenacs and Sting had only one power play opportunity in the game, neither of which converted. After 29 games played, Kingston holds a power play percentage of 25.8% - ranking fifth in the OHL. On the other end, the Frontenacs are operating the penalty kill at 79.6%. Following their game against the Rangers on Friday, the Frontenacs will play the Rangers' Highway Seven rivals, the Guelph Storm, on Saturday for their second game of a three-game road trip.

Frontenacs to Watch:

Playing in his first season in the OHL, Emil Pieniniemi (Pittsburgh Penguins) leads the Frotenacs in assists (28) while being fifth on the team in overall scoring (31 points). The freshman has played in all 29 games for the organization this season, currently riding the coattails of a five-game point streak where he tallied six assists over that span. Last season playing in the SM-liiga for Karpat, the defenceman had six points (2A, 4G) in 37 games.

Cedrick Guindon (Montreal Canadiens) is thriving in his first season with Kingston after three years with the Owen Sound Attack. Playing in his senior year, he is tied for the team lead in goals (17), second in assists (26), and first in points (43). Currently, Guindon is on a notable 11-game point streak dating back to Saturday, November 9th, scoring nine goals and 15 assists over that stretch for a 24-point total - making him a key player to watch at The Aud on Friday.

Ethan Miedema (Buffalo Sabres) had the Rangers' number in the 2023-24 season, scoring in each of the two meetings against the club. In that calendar year, Miedema had a career-best 18 goals, 23 assists, and 41 points. In the 2024-25 season, he looks to be on pace to surpass those numbers. With a current 12-21-33 stat line, the forward sits fourth on the team in points (33) and fifth in goals (12) and assists (21). In his last five games, Miedema has a goal and four assists - a point-per-game for the Sabres prospect who is a player to be on the lookout for against Kitchener.

Drafted Frontenacs:

The Frontenacs have six players who have been drafted to the NHL, one who was selected in 2022, four who were picked in 2023, and one who was taken in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft. Cedrick Guindon (Montreal Canadiens) was selected in 2022 while Tuomas Uronen (Vegas Golden Knights), Ethan Miedema (Buffalo Sabres), Emil Pieniniemi (Pittsburgh Penguins), and Quinton Burns (St. Louis Blues) were picked in 2023. Jacob Battaglia (Calgary Flames) was taken in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft. The Columbus Blue Jackets signed goaltender Nolan Lalonde to a three-year entry-level contract as a free agent invitee in October of 2022.

RANGERS REACH

Support our community while cheering on your Rangers! Rangers Reach 50/50 and game-worn jersey Raffles take place at each Rangers home game and proceeds go to support our many community initiatives, including Scholarships, Community Impact Grants, in-kind donations, and more! Your 50/50 and jersey ticket purchases help to make a difference in our community! Tickets can be purchased online anywhere in Ontario at Rangers5050.com and rangersjersey.com.

BROADCAST COVERAGE

Friday's game vs the Kingston Frontenacs will be televised live throughout Kitchener and the Waterloo Region on Rogers TV, cable channel 20, and can be watched across the province of Ontario on the Super Sports Pak on channel 468 for cable subscribers. The game will be streamed live online on OHL Live on CHL TV. Additionally, fans can listen to Friday's action on the radio on CityNews 570 AM CKGL.

UP NEXT:

After their battle with the Frontenacs, the Rangers will kick off a two-game road trip against their Midwest Division rivals, the London Knights, at Canada Life Place on Sunday, December 15th. The club will then play a midweek matchup against the Sarnia Sting at Progressive Auto Sales Arena on Wednesday, December 18th before returning to Kitchener. Puck drop against the Knights is slated for 4:00 p.m.

Secure your tickets for all Kitchener Rangers games at The Aud Box Office sponsored by White Way Plumbing or online.

Ontario Hockey League Stories from December 13, 2024

