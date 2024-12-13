Generals Set to Duel Battalion on Home Ice
December 13, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Oshawa Generals News Release
Oshawa, ON - The Oshawa Generals are to face the North Bay Battalion on home ice for the first time this season.
The Generals are coming off of an overtime loss last night against the Peterborough Petes. Their powerplay got hot in the third period with two goals to tie the game. They will look to keep that trend alive against a poor Battalion penalty kill (75.9%).
North Bay have been below average to say the least. With a record of 4-5-1 in their last ten and currently in eighth place in the Eastern Conference, they hop to get back into the win column, similar to the Generals.
Their last matchup was game seven of the Eastern Conference Finals when the Oshawa Generals ended the Battalion's season after North Bay clawed their way back from a 3-0 series lead.
Luke Torrance had a great game yesterday, being named the third star with one goal and one assist. With Ritchie and Sennecke off at Team Canada WJC camp, Torrance will continue to play a more prominent role in the Generals lineup.
On the Battalion side of the ice, Ethan Procyszyn leads the team in goals (20) and total points (30). He has been one of the bright spots on a struggling North Bay squad.
