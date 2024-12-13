Generals Set to Duel Battalion on Home Ice

December 13, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa Generals News Release







Oshawa, ON - The Oshawa Generals are to face the North Bay Battalion on home ice for the first time this season.

The Generals are coming off of an overtime loss last night against the Peterborough Petes. Their powerplay got hot in the third period with two goals to tie the game. They will look to keep that trend alive against a poor Battalion penalty kill (75.9%).

North Bay have been below average to say the least. With a record of 4-5-1 in their last ten and currently in eighth place in the Eastern Conference, they hop to get back into the win column, similar to the Generals.

Their last matchup was game seven of the Eastern Conference Finals when the Oshawa Generals ended the Battalion's season after North Bay clawed their way back from a 3-0 series lead.

Luke Torrance had a great game yesterday, being named the third star with one goal and one assist. With Ritchie and Sennecke off at Team Canada WJC camp, Torrance will continue to play a more prominent role in the Generals lineup.

On the Battalion side of the ice, Ethan Procyszyn leads the team in goals (20) and total points (30). He has been one of the bright spots on a struggling North Bay squad.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from December 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.