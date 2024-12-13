Devastating Loss for Family, Friends, and the Erie Otters Organization: OHL Owner Jim Waters Passes Away
December 13, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Erie Otters News Release
Erie, Pennsylvania -- The Erie Otters are devastated to report the sudden and unexpected passing of Jim Waters, team owner, OHL governor, and avid team supporter. Jim passed away this morning, leaving a profound void in the lives of his family, friends and the Canadian hockey and broadcasting communities.
The Waters family is just beginning to absorb this shocking loss and will release a more personal tribute to Jim, an extraordinary husband, father, and friend to all who knew him.
The team shares in the grief felt by all who knew Jim and sends their deepest sympathies to his families and friends.
