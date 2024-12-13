Rangers Score Three Unanswered, Win 3-2 in Overtime

Kitchener, ON - Kingston jumped out to an early 2-0 lead on goals by Jacob Battaglia and Cedrick Guidon before Jack Pridham recorded his first multi-goal game on ice to erase the two-goal deficit and send the game to overtime. Luke Ellinas took over the overtime frame and set up captain, Matthew Andonovski for the game winner. That was the first game-winning goal for Matthew in his OHL career. Jackson Parsons was up to his usual tricks making 26 stops, earning his 18th win of the season.

Attendance: 6,652

Game Highlights

Scoring Summary:

1st Period

KGN 1, KIT 0

16:12 Jacob Battaglia (18) - Emil Pieniniemi, Nolan Lalonde - PPG

2nd Period

KGN 2, KIT 0

3:03 Cedrick Guindon (18) - Gage Heyes, Ethan Miedema

KGN 2, KIT 1

14:11 Jack Pridham (6) - Unassisted

3rd Period

KGN 2, KIT 2

13:52 Jack Pridham (7) - Andrew Vermeulen, Cameron Reid

Overtime

KGN 2, KIT 3

4:09 Matthew Andonovski (3) - Luke Ellinas - GWG

Three Stars of the Game:

First Star: Jack Pridham (2G)

Second Star: Nolan Lalonde (KGN)

Third Star: Matthew Andonovski (GWG)

The Numbers Game:

Shots: KGN 28 - KIT 34

Power play: KGN 1/3 - KIT 0/6

FO%: KGN 53.4 - KIT 46.6

The Starting Goalies:

W: Jackson Parsons (KIT) - 26/28 Saves, 2 GA

L: Nolan Lalonde (KGN) - 31/34 Saves, 3 GA

UP NEXT: 

After their battle with the Frontenacs, the Rangers will kick off a two-game road trip against their Midwest Division rivals, the London Knights, at Canada Life Place on Sunday, December 15th. The club will then play a midweek matchup against the Sarnia Sting at Progressive Auto Sales Arena on Wednesday, December 18th before returning to Kitchener. Puck drop against the Knights is slated for 4:00 p.m. 

