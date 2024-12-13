Rangers Score Three Unanswered, Win 3-2 in Overtime
December 13, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Kitchener Rangers News Release
Kitchener Rangers' Matthew Andonovski on game night
(Kitchener Rangers, Credit: Tiffany Luke/Kitchener Rangers)
Kitchener, ON - Kingston jumped out to an early 2-0 lead on goals by Jacob Battaglia and Cedrick Guidon before Jack Pridham recorded his first multi-goal game on ice to erase the two-goal deficit and send the game to overtime. Luke Ellinas took over the overtime frame and set up captain, Matthew Andonovski for the game winner. That was the first game-winning goal for Matthew in his OHL career. Jackson Parsons was up to his usual tricks making 26 stops, earning his 18th win of the season.
Attendance: 6,652
Game Highlights
Scoring Summary:
1st Period
KGN 1, KIT 0
16:12 Jacob Battaglia (18) - Emil Pieniniemi, Nolan Lalonde - PPG
2nd Period
KGN 2, KIT 0
3:03 Cedrick Guindon (18) - Gage Heyes, Ethan Miedema
KGN 2, KIT 1
14:11 Jack Pridham (6) - Unassisted
3rd Period
KGN 2, KIT 2
13:52 Jack Pridham (7) - Andrew Vermeulen, Cameron Reid
Overtime
KGN 2, KIT 3
4:09 Matthew Andonovski (3) - Luke Ellinas - GWG
Three Stars of the Game:
First Star: Jack Pridham (2G)
Second Star: Nolan Lalonde (KGN)
Third Star: Matthew Andonovski (GWG)
The Numbers Game:
Shots: KGN 28 - KIT 34
Power play: KGN 1/3 - KIT 0/6
FO%: KGN 53.4 - KIT 46.6
The Starting Goalies:
W: Jackson Parsons (KIT) - 26/28 Saves, 2 GA
L: Nolan Lalonde (KGN) - 31/34 Saves, 3 GA
UP NEXT:
After their battle with the Frontenacs, the Rangers will kick off a two-game road trip against their Midwest Division rivals, the London Knights, at Canada Life Place on Sunday, December 15th. The club will then play a midweek matchup against the Sarnia Sting at Progressive Auto Sales Arena on Wednesday, December 18th before returning to Kitchener. Puck drop against the Knights is slated for 4:00 p.m.
Secure your tickets for all Kitchener Rangers games at The Aud Box Office sponsored by White Way Plumbing or online.
Images from this story
|
Kitchener Rangers' Matthew Andonovski on game night
(Tiffany Luke/Kitchener Rangers)
• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...
Ontario Hockey League Stories from December 13, 2024
- Thomas Strikes for 2nd Straight OT Winner; Lardis Hits 200 Points - Brantford Bulldogs
- Jett Luchanko Named to Team Canada Roster for 2025 IIHF World Junior Championships - Guelph Storm
- Storm Downed by Spirit - Guelph Storm
- Rangers Score Three Unanswered, Win 3-2 in Overtime - Kitchener Rangers
- Four Points from Misa Lead Spirit Past Storm, 7-6 - Saginaw Spirit
- Generals Fall Short to Battalion 3-1 - Oshawa Generals
- Spitfires Lose 4-2 to London - Windsor Spitfires
- Rye Stops 44 as 67's Beat Petes in OT - Peterborough Petes
- 67's Captain Luca Pinelli Named to Team Canada Roster for World Juniors - Ottawa 67's
- 24 CHL Players Named to Team Canada's 2025 World Juniors Roster - OHL
- OHL Mourns the Loss of Erie Otters Owner & Governor Jim Waters - OHL
- Devastating Loss for Family, Friends, and the Erie Otters Organization: OHL Owner Jim Waters Passes Away - Erie Otters
- Make this Holiday Season Unforgettable for the Kingston Frontenacs Fan in Your Life - Kingston Frontenacs
- Game Notes: at Kitchener - December 13th, 2024 - Kingston Frontenacs
- Memorial Cup Champ Zayne Parekh Makes his Case to be a Part of Team Canada at the 2025 World Juniors - Saginaw Spirit
- Spirit Make Season's First Trip to Guelph Friday Night - Saginaw Spirit
- Rangers Host Frontenacs for Out-Of-Conference Matchup - Kitchener Rangers
- Generals Set to Duel Battalion on Home Ice - Oshawa Generals
- Game Day - December 13 - GUE vs. SAG - Guelph Storm
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Kitchener Rangers Stories
- Rangers Score Three Unanswered, Win 3-2 in Overtime
- Rangers Host Frontenacs for Out-Of-Conference Matchup
- Jackson Parsons Named OHL Goalie of the Week from December 2nd - December 8th
- Rangers Earn Shootout Victory in Spirited Effort in Windsor
- Rangers Visit Spitfires on Second Half of Back-To-Back to Close Weekend