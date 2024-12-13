Make this Holiday Season Unforgettable for the Kingston Frontenacs Fan in Your Life

The air is crisp, the snow is falling, and the holidays are officially here! It's the season of gathering with loved ones, sharing joy, and, of course, finding the perfect gifts. If you have a Kingston Frontenacs fan on your list, we've got you covered with exciting gift ideas that will bring smiles all around.

Here's your ultimate guide to making this holiday season special for every Fronts fan in your life:

Stocking Stuffers That Score Big

Looking to add some Kingston Frontenacs flair to your holiday stockings? We've got a lineup of fan-favorite items perfect for stuffing those socks! From mini sticks and hockey pucks to noise makers and cozy Frontenacs socks, these accessories bring team spirit to your holiday celebrations.

Shop Accessories: Click here

Fronts Swag for the Superfan

For the die-hard Frontenacs fan, nothing beats some fresh team apparel! With a huge selection of clothing and hats available, you'll find the perfect fit for any fan. Show your loved ones you care by helping them rep their favorite team in style.

Browse Apparel & Hats: Click here

Gift Cards - The Gift of Choice

Can't decide what to get? Let them choose! A Kingston Frontenacs gift card is a thoughtful way to give the fans on your list the freedom to pick out their dream gear or accessories. It's a guaranteed win for everyone!

Purchase in person at the Fronts Shop. Hours

Family 4-Pack - A Gift of Togetherness

Bring the family together for an unforgettable hockey experience! Our Family 4-Pack, priced at just $76.00, includes:

4 Silver Tickets to a Kingston Frontenacs game

2 Mystery Signed Player Photos

1 Appetizer Voucher for The Caesar Company

This package is perfect for creating lasting memories with the family while enjoying the thrill of Frontenacs hockey.

Learn More: Click here

Holiday Flex Packs - The Best Gift of the Season

This holiday season, give the gift of flexibility and unbeatable value with our Holiday Flex Packs! Starting at just $135.00 (taxes included), these packages offer:

6 Ticket Vouchers for any remaining 2024-25 regular-season home games

1 Bonus Ticket Voucher valid for January 1st, 3rd, or 17th games

A $10 Canadian Tire Gift Card

With packages starting at:

Silver Package: $135.00 (taxes included)

Gold Package: $152.00 (taxes included)

You'll save up to $79.69 with this amazing deal, making it the ultimate gift for any Fronts fan.

Learn More: Click here

Wrap Up the Holidays in Frontenacs Style

This year, let the Kingston Frontenacs help you deliver joy to the hockey lovers in your life. Whether it's a small stocking stuffer or the ultimate Holiday Flex Pack, we've got everything you need to make this season magical.

Start shopping today and score big with these holiday deals!

