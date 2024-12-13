67's Captain Luca Pinelli Named to Team Canada Roster for World Juniors
December 13, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Ottawa 67's News Release
OTTAWA - Hockey Canada announced today, that Ottawa 67's captain Luca Pinelli was selected to represent Canada at the upcoming 2025 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championships at Canadian Tire Centre, and The Arena at TD Place.
"Our Captain is a multi dimensional player who has earned a spot on Canada's National Junior Team with his relentless play," said 67's General Manager James Boyd. "We are excited to watch Luca bring the same determination and skill that 67's fans have come to appreciate to the international stage. We wish Luca and the rest of Team Canada the very best in the World Junior Championship".
Pinelli, 19, was drafted 28th overall by Ottawa in the 2021 OHL Priority Selection. He currently leads the Barber Poles in goals and points, with 21 and 37 respectively. While suiting up for the 67's the past three seasons, the Stoney Creek native has scored 112 goals, 106 assists and 218 points in 220 games played.
Selected 114th overall by the Columbus Blue Jackets in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft, Pinelli signed a three-year entry-level contract on April 23 of that year.
The 67's will be well-represented at this year's tournament; with Head Coach Dave Cameron once again tapped to lead Team Canada after securing a gold medal in 2022, Head of Athlete Performance Sean Young again serving as Team Canada's Strength and Conditioning Coach, and Head Equipment Manager Chris Hamilton once again occupying the same role for Hockey Canada.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
