Generals Fall Short to Battalion 3-1

December 13, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa Generals News Release







Oshawa, ON- The Oshawa Generals are back at home after a week away on the road. After coming off a loss last night against the Peterborough Petes, the Generals hoped to bounce back against the North Battalion

Starting off strong, the Generals fired at the Battalion and Harrison Franssen nets his first OHL goal at the 30 second mark. The rest of the first period was quiet around the nets, but both teams traded penalties back and forth.

Going into the second period, the Generals struggled to keep the puck off the Batalions sticks. Battalion's Reyth Smith nets the tying goal of the game halfway through the second.

Followed by a leading goal from Lirim Amidovski, that put the Generals behind. The Battalion continued the momentum and secured their third goal of the night scored by Owen Van Steensel.

The third period was scoreless, the Generals hoped to make a comeback but were not able to catch up. The Battalion outshot the Generals with 36-20, and goaltender Jacob Oster made a total of 33 saves.

The Generals will be back at home this upcoming Sunday against the Brampton Steelheads. Get tickets here or you can catch the game on Rogers TV and CHL TV or listen on Oshawa Generals Radio. Puck drops at 7:00 P.M.

