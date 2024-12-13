Spitfires Lose 4-2 to London

December 13, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Windsor Spitfires News Release







It was a Saturday night at the Canada Life Place in London, Ontario as two of the top teams in the OHL went to battle. The Knights were coming off just their 5 th loss on the season to Oshawa by a score of 5-3. The Spitfires played just last night and won 5-1 over the Erie Otters. On Friday, it was all Knights to start the third period and that sealed the deal as they skated to a 4-2 win.

In the first period, the Knights were able to dominate the play and take the pace to the Spitfires. They outshot the Spitfires 10-2 at one point and however ended 11-7 after 20 minutes. The downside of the period was Froggett injured late in the frame and would not return. The Spitfires would strike late in the frame on the powerplay as Cristoforo would score his 6 th goal of the season.

In the second period, the Knights would put together a few good shifts and even the game halfway through the frame. Halttunen would shoot the puck towards the net and Sim would tap it in for his 9 th of the season. After 40 minutes we were tied 1-1 headed to the third.

In the third period, the Knights would score 44 seconds in after the Spitfires turned it over and it was quickly 2-1 London. Just a minute and 14 seconds later, the Knights would score again and it was 3-1 Knights. Another minute and a half later, the Knights would be rewarded with a powerplay from the officials and score to make it 4-1. Late in the game the Spitfires would make it a 4-2 game as Mathurin scored his 3 rd of the season but the Spitfires could not mount the comeback and lost 4-2.

The Spitfires are back in action on Friday in London, puck drop is scheduled for 7:00pm. The Spitfires return home on tomorrow for the back-to-back of the weekend series vs London. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05pm.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from December 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.