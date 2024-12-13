Spirit Make Season's First Trip to Guelph Friday Night

December 13, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Guelph, Ont. - The Saginaw Spirit (15-13-1-0) visit the Guelph Storm (8-17-2-1) on Friday, December 13th at the Sleeman Centre.

Tonight's Game:

Puck drop is at 7:07 PM.

Broadcast:

Radio: 100.5 WSGW, WSGW.com

TV: OHL Live, CHL App, OHL Action Pak Ch. 443 / Rogers TV

Last Game:

Saginaw last played on Sunday, December 8th where they fell to the Windsor Spitfires 7-4. Michael Misa extended his point streak to 12 games by picking up three assists while Zayne Parekh scored two goals.

The Storm last played on Wednesday, December 11th where they fell to the Owen Sound Attack 6-4. Vilmer Alriksson scored two goals with Charlie Paquette scoring the other.

Last Season:

Saginaw and Guelph faced off four times last season with the Spirit coming out on top in all four games. Saginaw outscored the Storm 21-8 in those four matchups. The last time these two met the Spirit won 5-4 in overtime. Michael Misa picked up a goal and two assists while Zayne Parekh had the assist on the game winning goal. Jake Karabela scored a goal with Jett Luchanko picking up an assist.

Players to Watch:

Michael Misa extended his point streak to 12 games after a three-point performance against Windsor on Sunday. Misa has tallied 9 goals and 18 assists during his streak. Nashville prospect Joey Willis has recorded a point in eight of his last 11 games totaling 14 goals and eight assists. Andrew Oke has been solid for the Spirit this season. In two starts against Guelph last season Oke recorded 45 saves on 49 shots including two wins and a 22 save shutout performance. The Spirit will be without Zayne Parekh, who is currently attending Hockey Canada's World Junior selection camp. Parekh leads Spirit blueliners with 34 points (10G, 24A) in 25 games.

Canucks prospect Vilmer Alriksson is currently leading the Storm in goals with 11 and is second on the team with 22 points. Alriksson is coming off a two goal performance against Owen Sound on Wednesday night. Max Namestnikov has recorded a point in three of his last four games. This season, Namestnikov has totaled 22 points (9G, 13A). Charlie Paquette is currently on a four-game point streak. In those four games, Paquette has tallied three goals and four assists. The Storm will be without Flyers first-round pick Jett Luchanko and Capitals fifth-rounder Cam Allen, who are at Hockey Canada's camp as well. Luchanko led the Storm in scoring with 74 points (20G, 54P) in 68 games last season.

Saginaw's NHL Drafted Players:

Joey Willis (NSH)

Ethan Hay (TB)

Zayne Parekh (CGY)

Igor Chernyshov (SJ)

Guelph's NHL Drafted Players:

Jett Luchanko (PHI)

Jake Karbarela (WSH)

Vilmer Alriksson (VAN)

Cam Allen (WSH)

