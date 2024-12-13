OHL Mourns the Loss of Erie Otters Owner & Governor Jim Waters

The Ontario Hockey League is mourning the loss of a prominent member of the OHL community, a leader who demonstrated tremendous vision paired with a kindness and generosity towards others. Erie Otters Owner and Governor Jim Waters passed away unexpectedly but peacefully in his sleep on Friday morning. He was 73 years-old.

Waters, who retired from a 35-year career in broadcasting with CHUM Ltd. in 2006, fulfilled the lifelong dream of owning a sports franchise when he bought the Erie Otters in 2015 and two years later hoisted the J. Ross Robertson Cup as an OHL champion.

"This is very sad news for so many people across the OHL," said OHL Commissioner Bryan Crawford. "Jim was very involved with the Otters franchise; it was a real passion for him. The League would like to send thoughts and condolences to Jim's wife, Sheila, along with his daughters Maxine and Ellie. He was a brilliant and ambitious man who achieved great things and treated others with a genuine kindness and we'll miss him very much."

Waters has served on the OHL's Executive Council of the Board of Governors since 2021-22, providing valuable insight into the growth and direction of the Ontario Hockey League over the course of his tenure.

"We're thankful for Jim's contributions over the course of his ownership tenure, and we're all very saddened by this loss," said Tim Lukenda, Chairman of the OHL Board of Governors and Owner of the Soo Greyhounds Hockey Club. "Jim has done tremendous work in Erie. He was always very proud of the Otters and we've all benefitted from the vision and insight he's brought to the OHL."

Prior to his time in the OHL, Waters oversaw operations for CHUM Ltd., a company that featured 33 radio stations across Canada. During that time, he was honoured as the Broadcasting Executive of the Year at Canadian Music Week in March 2001. He was also elected into the Canadian Music Industry Hall of Fame in 2007.

The Otters return to action at home to the Saginaw Spirit on Saturday at Erie Insurance Arena. The League will hold a moment of silence in recognition of Jim Waters prior to the start of games league-wide throughout the weekend.

For a recent look into the life, career and passion Jim Waters had for Erie Otters hockey, visit ca.billboard.com.

