Rye Stops 44 as 67's Beat Petes in OT
December 13, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Peterborough Petes News Release
(Ottawa, ON) - On December 13, the Peterborough Petes were in the Nation's Capital for a Friday night battle with the Ottawa 67's. Ottawa won the game in overtime by a score of 3-2.
Easton Rye led the way for the Petes, stopping 44/47 in the loss. Caden Taylor and Ryder McIntyre scored, while Gavin Bryant, Quinton Pagé, Brennan Faulkner, and Colin Fitzgerald all picked up an assist.
Game Recap:
First Period:
Peterborough Goal (2:02) - Caden Taylor (7), Assists - Gavin Bryant (3), Quinton Pagé (5)
Second Period:
Ottawa Goal (6:48) - Henry Mews (8), Assists - Brady Stonehouse (2), Cooper Foster (15)
Third Period:
Ottawa Goal (1:10) - Jack Dever (4), Assists - Will Gerrior (2), Henry Mews (28)
Peterborough Goal (8:13) - Ryder McIntyre (6), Assists - Brennan Faulkner (6), Colin Fitzgerald (7)
Overtime Period:
Ottawa Goal (:23) - Will Gerrior (12), Assists - Henry Mews (29), Jack Dever (15)
The Petes are back in action on Thursday, December 19, for their annual Christmas game when they host the Ottawa 67's. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at the PMC. Tickets for the game are sold-out. Fans can tune into the game on YourTV Peterborough and Freq 90.5.
Images from this story
|
Ottawa 67's' Will Gerrior and Peterborough Petes' Braydon McCallum
