Jett Luchanko Named to Team Canada Roster for 2025 IIHF World Junior Championships

December 13, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Guelph Storm News Release







Hockey Canada has released their roster for the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championships in Ottawa. Storm forward Jett Luchnko is among the 14 Ontario Hockey League players named to the roster, the most from the league in over 40 years.

Luchanko was selected 13th overall by the Flyers in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft after impressing during the 2023/2024 regular season, amassing 74 points (20 goals, 54 assists) through 68 games, he was also named the William Hanley Trophy recipient as the league's most sportsmanlike player. Internationally, Luchanko represented Canada at the 2024 IIHF U-18 World Championship in May. Contributing to Team Canada with 7 points in 7 games (2 goals, 5 assists), including an assist on the goal that gave Canada the lead late in the third period of the goal medal game.

The 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship begins on Boxing Day with four games, which includes Canada taking on Finland at the Canadian Tire Centre at 7:30 p.m. ET. TSN and RDS, the official broadcast partners of Hockey Canada, will once again provide extensive coverage of the event, broadcasting all 29 tournament games and all three Team Canada pre-tournament games.

