Game Notes: at Kitchener - December 13th, 2024

December 13, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

For the first and only time this season your Kingston Frontenacs are heading to Kitchener to face off against the Rangers. It's a battle between the OHL's 3rd and 7th best teams, with the Rangers continuing their hot start that some may not have been expecting from them. They're 21-5-2-1 on the season and 8-2 in their last 10 games, with no signs of slowing down. The Frontenacs come into tonight kicking off the last road trip before the holiday break, with a three-in-three weekend planned with stops in Guelph and Brantford after tonight.

From the Archives of Jim Gilchrist:

Legendary Frontenacs play-by-play announcer Jim Gilchrist sent these notes in for today's matchup:

Frontenacs franchise record on Friday the 13th - 19-15-3-1-1

Frontenacs have won 1 of the last 3 games against the Rangers

Another Strong Test:

The Frontenacs have had some tough challenges in the last two weeks. After going 10-2-1 in the month of November, the black and gold faced off against the London Knights (5-4 loss in a shootout), the Oshawa Generals (8-5 loss), and the Barrie Colts (5-4 loss). While a couple of close games against the top teams in the league is disappointing for sure, it's shown that the Frontenacs aren't far off from being in that same stratosphere. The locker room is tight, the special teams continue to be clicking, and the will to win is there. Tonight will be another great test for this Frontenacs team to see where they stand as we inch closer and closer to the OHL trade deadline.

Ceddy Continues to Make an Impact:

It feels like we've been beating this drum since he came to Kingston in the offseason, but the impact that Cedrick Guindon has had both on and off the ice for the Frontenacs continues to be immeasurable. Guindon enters tonight on an 11 game point streak, totaling 24 points over that stretch. On the ice, he's the top line center and is featured on the top powerplay and penalty killing units. Off the ice, he's beloved by everyone in the locker room, helps out the business operations staff with whatever they need, and is a mentor to the young players on the roster.

It's his last kick at the can for an OHL Championship before he heads to the University of Vermont in the NCAA next season. For now, Ceddy is just enjoying the ride; but man is it ever fun to watch him play night in and night out. Let's see what Ceddy has up his sleeves tonight in Kitchener as he looks to extend his point streak and get the Frontenacs a win against a top team in the OHL.

Tune-In: Fans have the opportunity to tune in to each game in real-time through Fronts Radio, featuring Kingston's Pure Country 99. Fans can also tune in on 102.7 WOW FM to catch the game. The renowned play-by-play announcer, Jim Gilchrist, will be narrating the games, both home and away.

Listen Live (Streaming): Pure Country 99 https://chl.ca/ohl-frontenacs/fronts-radio-streaming-live-on-pure-country-99/

Next Home Game:

Friday, December 20th vs Peterborough Petes

Santa Claus is coming to town a little earlier than expected when he comes to our Holiday Game presented by Coca-Cola on December 20th! He'll be making a last minute stop to the Limestone City to make sure he has all the Christmas wishes he needs from the good Frontenacs fans, and he'll be taking pictures in Community Corner as well! Coca-Cola will also be on sight and will be doing some major giveaways ALL NIGHT LONG! If Santa Claus can be here, so can you! We can't wait to see you as we celebrate the Holiday Season on December 20th.

