Memorial Cup Champ Zayne Parekh Makes his Case to be a Part of Team Canada at the 2025 World Juniors

December 13, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Saginaw Spirit News Release







He may not have gotten the initial invite to come to camp like many of his CHL peers, but that hasn't stopped Saginaw Spirit and OHL defenceman Zayne Parekh from making the most of his opportunity at Canada's National Junior Team selection camp for the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship.

Following Canada's 5-2 victory on Thursday against the U SPORTS Selects at TD Place in Ottawa, Ont., Spirit head coach Chris Lazary shared how Parekh is making a strong case to be on Canada's final roster, which is expected to be announced later today.

"Some of the question marks that he is trying to prove to a lot of people I think he is answering them pretty well," stated Lazary post-game on Thursday, who is one of Team Canada's three assistant coaches for the 2025 World Juniors. "I think the number one question a lot of people had coming into camp here is: will [Zayne] defend? I thought he did a great job tonight defending, breaking up plays, being on the right side of it, and he was firm at the net. That was on top of the stuff he does special, the transitions, creating some offensive zone plays."

The latter has been Parekh's trademark - and with good reason.

Last season, the reigning CHL and OHL Defenceman of the Year led all Canadian Hockey League blueliners in scoring with 96 points, which was the most by an OHL defenceman in 13 years (Ryan Ellis of the Windsor Spitfires was the last to achieve the feat with 100 points in 2010-11). Parekh also became just the second draft-eligible defenceman in OHL history to score 30 goals in a season when he potted 33 in 66 games during the 2023-24 campaign.

This past June, Zayne Parekh became the first Saginaw Spirit player to ever be named the CHL's Defenceman of the Year. He was also named to the CHL's 2023-24 CHL First All-Star Team after leading all CHL defencemen in goals (33) and points (96) last season (Credit: Eric Young / CHL).

And if that wasn't enough, it was roughly six months ago that Parekh played a crucial role in helping the Saginaw Spirit earn their first-ever Memorial Cup title in franchise history on home ice. It's an experience that Lazary believes is a big plus for the 18-year-old from Nobleton, Ont., as he vyes for his place on Canada's backend at the 2025 World Juniors in Ottawa.

"The World Juniors is one of the best tournaments in the world, and so is the Memorial Cup for junior-age players. There's not much room for error. There's a lot of pressure in those games, and you got to be able to perform," added Lazary about Parekh's Memorial Cup experience. "I think [Zayne] going through it - playing big minutes for us on both sides of the puck and understanding how hard and the fine line that it takes to win - a guy like him, I think that experience can be valuable for this group because when you get into the moment, once you've been through it once, you understand what it takes and I think he's learned that."

"I am confident in my ability. I am confident in the player I am. I have won on the highest stage in the CHL. So, I know what I am capable of," reiterated Parekh earlier this week, who has registered 10 goals and 34 points in 25 games this season. "It took me a little bit to find my game [this season], but in the last 10 games or so, I feel like I am on the right track."

Over his last 10 outings in the OHL, the offense has certainly been there as Parekh has registered 19 points (6G-13A) over that stretch, which trails only fellow camp invitee Sam Dickinson (4G-17A in 11 GP) of the London Knights (OHL) in terms of scoring among CHL defencemen since November 13.

However, in addition to the offence he is producing, Parekh feels his game has taken strides on both ends of the ice. "Working on my gaps and closing quick. I feel like in my game now - compared to a year ago - it has taken a big step," stated the 2024 Calgary Flames first-round pick. "[The coaching staff] knows I am capable of playing with the puck, and they know I am a skilled player. I don't need to show them that too much. It is kind of the things off-puck and having tight gaps.

"I just got to show I am a capable defender, and I know I am. If I show that, I know that I have a good shot at making the team."

By being selected ninth overall by the Calgary Flames at the 2024 NHL Draft this past June, Zayne Parekh became the highest-drafted player in Saginaw Spirit history.

As Lazary shared on Thursday night following Canada's first game against the U SPORTS Selects, Parekh appears to be demonstrating exactly what he needs to be doing to earn his place on the team. But don't think for a second that the Calgary Flames prospect is taking for granted the opportunity in front of him after he wasn't part of the initial group of players selected to compete at camp.

"You know a lot of motivation came from obviously finding out that I wasn't on the team. I was a bit devastated because every kid wants to represent their country on the highest stage," said Parekh, who previously won gold with Team Canada at the 2023 Hlinka Gretzky Cup. "I'm just glad that I got a second opportunity and I am going to try to take advantage of it.

"Doesn't matter if I was the last dude taken here or not. I am going to compete as hard as I can. At the end of the day, no one is on the roster yet, and I got to work for my spot."

Ontario Hockey League Stories from December 13, 2024

