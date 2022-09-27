Storm Chasers Score Six Runs in the Eighth, But the Late-Inning Rally Falls Short

St. Paul, Minn. - The Storm Chasers put up six runs in the top of the eighth, highlighted by a grand slam from left fielder Brent Rooker, but were unable to rally from down 10. Omaha (71-76) dropped the series opener to St. Paul (72-75) 10-6 from CHS Field. The Storm Chasers lead the season series 13-12, looking to clinch the season series win with a win this week.

Ryan Jeffers started the scoring in the bottom of the first, hitting a two-run shot to give the Saints the early lead.

The scoreboard stayed quiet in the second and third innings before Andrew Bechtold hit St. Paul's second two-run homer of the game in the fourth inning. Elliot Soto plated another with a double into left field to put the score at 5-0.

In the fifth, catcher Freddy Fermin earned Omaha's first hit of the game, breaking up Simeon Woods Richardson's no-hit bid. The Storm Chasers couldn't capitalize in the inning, leaving the deficit at five runs.

In the seventh, right fielder Brewer Hicklen started the inning with his 29th double of the season. Hicklen ended up stranded, leaving the score at 5-0 in favor of the Saints.

St. Paul added some insurance runs in the seventh, highlighted by a grand slam from Cole Sturgeon. The grand slam was the seventh that Omaha has allowed this season, putting the score at 10-0.

The Storm Chasers drew three consecutive walks in the eighth inning to load the bases before Rooker hit a grand slam to clear the bases. Rooker's four-run shot is the eighth grand slam of the season for Omaha. He has hit a homer in each of his last three games, with nine total home runs in just 18th games in a Storm Chasers uniform this season.

Hicklen hit his 30th double of the year to continue the rally in the eighth before third baseman Jimmy Govern hit Omaha's second home run of the inning to put the score at 10-6.

Right-hander Wyatt Mills struck out the side in the bottom of the eighth, needing just 11 pitches to get through the frame.

Omaha got a single from center fielder Dairon Blanco in the ninth, but were unable to get a rally going, dropping the series opener 10-6.

The Storm Chasers and Saints will play their penultimate game of the season on Tuesday. First pitch is scheduled for 7:07 p.m. with coverage starting at 6:45 p.m. on the Sarpy County Tourism Pregame Show on 1180 The Zone. Omaha is scheduled to start left-hander Angel Zerpa (0-0, 1.80) while St. Paul looks to send Jordan Balazovic to the mound.

