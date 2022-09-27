Stripers Fall 6-4 to Louisville in 11 Innings

September 27, 2022 - International League (IL) - Gwinnett Stripers News Release







LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - The Gwinnett Stripers (69-78) fought for 11 innings but fell 6-4 to the Louisville Bats (59-90) on Tuesday night at Coolray Field. Alan Rangel struck out five over 3.0 two-run innings in his Triple-A debut but did not factor into the decision.

Decisive Plays: Down 2-0 in the bottom of the fourth, the Stripers got on the board with Justyn-Henry Malloy's RBI double. Ryan Casteel immediately followed Malloy's knock with a two-run single to put Gwinnett ahead 3-2. Louisville tied the game at 3-3 in the sixth, where it remained until the top of the 11th when Michael Papierski drew a bases-loaded walk off Tyler Ferguson (L, 0-5). Steven Leyton then lined a two-run double to push the Bats' lead to 6-3. Taylor Motter's sacrifice fly in the bottom of the inning made it 6-4.

Key Contributors: Jake Marisnick went 2-for-4 for Gwinnett, while Malloy's double was the team's lone extra base hit. Motter went 0-for-1, but walked three times, scored, stole a base, and drove in a run. For Louisville, Papierski (2-for-3, 2 RBIs) and Juniel Querecuto (2-for-4, two runs, stolen base) each had multi-hit efforts.

Noteworthy: Motter has walked three times in two consecutive appearances and is sporting a .476 on-base percentage for the month of September. He is riding a 14-game on-base streak since September 2. The Stripers are now 5-5 in extra-inning games. The team finishes the 2022 campaign with a 10-11 record on Tuesdays.

Next Game (Wednesday, September 28): Gwinnett vs. Louisville, 12:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. LHP Jared Shuster (1-2, 3.74 ERA) for the Stripers vs. LHP Brandon Williamson (1-5, 4.41 ERA) for the Bats. Radio Broadcast: 11:50 a.m. on MyCountry993.com. It's an Education Day at Coolray Field. The Stripers will welcome area students to take in a matinee game at Coolray Field in a fun and educational environment.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from September 27, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.