C Carlos Pérez Promoted to Chicago White Sox

Knights Roster Move - September 27, 2022 C Carlos Pérez recalled by Chicago White Sox Roster 28 active

This season, a total of 16 different players have been promoted to Chicago from Charlotte. Those players in order of their first promotion to Chicago are: INF Jake Burger (April 7 & May 24), RHP Matt Foster (April 7 & September 1), RHP Jimmy Lambert (April 12, June 2 & June 10), LHP Anderson Severino (April 12), OF Adam Haseley (April 20, June 19 & September 1), INF Danny Mendick (May 5 & May 28), RHP Johnny Cueto (May 16), RHP Kyle Crick (May 17, May 31 & June 4), RHP Davis Martin (May 17, June 3, June 14, July 12, July 23, July 29, August 9, August 27 & September 17), LHP Tanner Banks (May 26, June 12, August 23, & September 18), C/1B Seby Zavala (June 12), 1B/OF Gavin Sheets (June 23), INF Lenyn Sosa (August 7), INF Romy Gonzalez (August 17), C Carlos Pérez (August 21 & September 27) and OF Mark Payton (September 2).

