Redbirds Game Notes

TODAY'S GAME:

The Memphis Redbirds take on the Nashville Sounds in their penultimate game of the season on Tuesday evening. LHP Matthew Liberatore takes on RHP Jason Alexander. First pitch is slated for 7:05pm CDT at First Horizon Park.

ABOUT YESTERDAY:

The Memphis Redbirds dropped the series opener at First Horizon Park by a 6-5 score to the Nashville Sounds on Monday night. Scott Hurst gave Memphis a 5-4 lead in the top of the 11th inning with a one out base hit to center field, but Nashville fought for two in the bottom half of the inning, with Mario Feliciano delivering the walk-off single for the Sounds.

Garrett Williams started the ballgame for Memphis, going 5.0 shutout innings, facing the minimum while allowing one base hit.

Williams struck out two and walked three to earn a no-decision. At the plate, Kramer Robertson put the Redbirds on top in the second inning with his 11th home run of the season, a two-run shot. Later in the inning, Cory Spangenberg brought home Ivan Herrera to make it 3-0. After a run in the top of the sixth to give Memphis a 4-0 lead, Nashville tied the game in the bottom of the frame with help from Bryce Turang, who hit a two-run double. Overall, Nashville used nine pitchers in the ballgame and held the Memphis offense to a 3-for-17 preformance with runners on-base.

GOIN GOMEZ:

Moises Gomez set a new Cardinals' minor league home run on Friday against Gwinnett, slugging a two-run shot for his 38th home run of the season. With the home run, Gomez passed Tyrone Horne (1998) and Felix DeLeon (1962) to become the Cardinals' minor league single-season record holder. Gomez also ranks second in slugging percentage (.626), fifth in OPS (.999) and seventh in total bases (271) in all of MiLB. It's been a torrid last month for the outfielder, who has hit .254 with four doubles, five home runs and 13 RBIs in September while reaching in 17 of 19 contests.

CLINT IN STINTS:

Clint Coulter continues to mash this season. On Sunday, he was 3-for-4 with 2 RBIs and a home run shy of the cycle. He hit his 9th home run of the season on Friday after slugging his 8th on Wednesday. Since June 10, Coulter has hit .354 with 14 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 31 RBIs. His .693 slugging percentage and 1.100 OPS over that span leads all Redbirds' players with at least 100 plate appearances. This year, Coulter has reached base safely in 47 of 52 games played. Coulter has seen time all over the diamond: he's made starts in left field (21), right field (4), catcher (11) and third base (5) while DHing 7 times.

HAMMERIN' HURST:

Over his last 11 games, Scott Hurst has hit .275 with a double, three home runs and eight RBIs while walking 10 times. Since June 9, Hurst .311 batting average ranks 7th in the IL while he leads the league with a .430 OBP and ranks 3rd with a .919 OPS. In those 66 games, Hurst has slashed .311/.430/.489 with 10 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs, 33 RBIs and 45 walks to 46 strikeouts. His best month came in July when he hit .307 with six home runs, 16 RBIs and a 1.002 OPS over 19 games.

TOMMY BOY:

Tommy Parsons' 11 wins this season are one shy of the International League lead. The last Redbird to lead the league in wins was Dakota Hudson in 2018 when he won 13 games with Memphis over 19 starts before making his MLB debut on July 28. Parsons is the eighth Memphis Redbird since 2010 to win 10 or more games, joining Hudson, Luke Weaver ('18), Nick Greenwood ('15), Tim Cooney ('14), Shelby Miller ('12), Lance Lynn ('10) and Brandon Dickson ('10). Parsons won 11 games across four levels in 2019.

MINOR LEAGUE LEADERS:

Alec Burleson's .331 batting average ranks T-4th overall in the minors. On the pitching side, Zack McAllister's 56 appearances are 5th most, while Zach Lee (Albuquerque, Triple-A) leads with 63 games. Kyle Leahy currently ranks 9th with 144.2 innings pitched.

