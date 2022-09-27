Norfolk Game Notes

Last Game Out: The Norfolk Tides defeated the Jacksonville Jum- bo Shrimp, 5-1, on Monday at Harbor Park. The Tides have two games remaining to clinch the Navy Town Showdown, up 10-9 over the Jumbo Shrimp this season. The first run was scored by the Tides in the third when Anthony Bemboom launched a solo homer to right field. That was only run allowed by Jumbo Shrimp follower Elieser Hernandez though the first seven innings of the game. Tides starter Grayson Rodriguez had a solid start for Nor- folk, allowing just one run on three hits and three walks with six strikeouts. The only run he gave up was in the fifth when Bryson Brigman snuck a homer over the left field wall, tying the game at 1-1. Norfolk would get the best of Hernandez in the eighth, when Jordan Westburg ripped a go-ahead three-run double. Colton Cowser would bring in Westburg on an RBI double himself to clinch the 5-1 win.

600 for Bemboom: In his 600th career Minor League game, An- thony Bemboom finished the night 1-for-2 with a solo home run and two walks...it was the second straight series he's hit a home run...Bemboom hasn't gone consecutive games without a hit since July 3, hitting .301 (22-for-73) with 16 runs, five doubles, three home runs, seven RBI and nine walks (.373 OBP).

Wild Wild West: Going 1-for-4 with a run and a three-run dou- ble last night was Jordan Westburg...he's up to 69 extra-base hits and 39 doubles this season, ranking tied for third and tied for fifth repectively in all of Minor League Baseball...he's up to 404plate appearances and needs just one more to compete as a 2022 In- ternational League leader...he ranks among league leaders in OPS (7th, .876) and slugging (8th, .515)... his current slugging will rank third in Orioles affiliate franchise history (Ryan Mountcastle [2019] and Kyle Stowers [2022], .527), while his OPS would rank third behind Jeff Fiorentino (2009, .896) and Oscar Salazar (2008, .883)...Westburg hasn't had a day off since July 29 at Memphis (51 games).

Holy Cowser: The only Tide to have a multi-hit effort last night was Colton Cowser, who went 2-for-4 with an RBI double...he's recorded a hit in 13 of his last 15 games...in that span (since Sep- tember 10), Cowser is hitting .298 (18-for-61) with 16 runs, six doubles, four home runs, nine RBI, six walks and two hit-by-pitch- es (.377 OBP)...Cowser has scored 113 runs this season, ranking him third in Minor League Baseball.

Knocks For Norby: Yesterday, Connor Norby went 0-for-3, with a run and a walk...since August 18 Norby has reached base safe- ly in 33 straight games between Bowie and Norfolk, hitting .354 (46-for-130) with 28 runs, eight doubles, a triple, 12 home runs, 33 RBI, 17 walks and two hit-by-pitches (.425 OBP)...it's the fifth longest active on-base streak in the minors...among all Minor Leaguers in that span, he ranks in home runs (T-2nd), hits (4th), slugging (5th, .708), OPS (T-5th, 1.133), and RBI (T-7th).

September Heat: The Tides have 16 wins in the month of Sep- tember, the most of any calander month this season...the previ- ous time the Tides had won at least 16 games in a month was in August, 2019 when the they won 17 games...it's one of 13 months since 2007 with at least 17 wins, and have the opportunity to be tied for fifth most by winning out.

Rodriguez Recap: In what was likely his last outing with the Tides this season, Grayson Rodriguez lasted 5.0 innings, allowing one run on three hits (one home run) and three walks while striking out six...he fin- ishes with a 6-1 record and a 2.20 ERA (17 ER, 69.2 IP) with 97 strikeouts to 21 walks...he also allowed a 0.93 WHIP and a .178 average...he will need to be added to the 40-man roster prior to the 2022 Rule-5 Draft in order to be protected...other notable Ori- oles prospects on the Tides that will be eligible for the Rule-5 draft are Joey Ortiz and Drew Rom.

The Pen Is Mightier: Relievers Yennier Cano and Morgan McSweeney combined for 4.0 scoreless innings last night...Cano recorded his second straight game with five strikeouts.

Sit 'Em Down: The Tides pitching staff recorded eight strikeouts yesterday, the eighth straight game with at least that many... it's their second-longest such streak this season...the Tides had eight strikeouts in 16 straight games from May 19 - June 5, tied for the third longest eight-strikeout game streak in the Interna- tional League in 2022...in the eight games (since September 18), the Tides are second the International League in strikeouts (95) to Columbus, who has 99 in nine games...the Tides pitching staff has recorded a franchise record 1,368 strikeouts this season, topping the 1,195 set in 2019.

Navy Town Showdown: Introduced in the 2021 season, the sea- son series between Norfolk and Jacksonville, both historic Navy towns, is known as the Navy Town Showdown presented by your local GEICO agents...The winner of the season series is presented with the Ships Bell Trophy...The Jumbo Shrimp won last season, 25-11...the first series at Harbor Park from May 31 to June 5 set- tled in a 3-3 split, and also split the series from July 4 - 10 to put the season record at 6-6...the spit their third series yet again from August 23 - 28, putting the season series at 9-9...entering the final series, Norfolk leads in run differential by one run...this season, the two teams are scheduled to play each other 21 times, match- ing the season-high (also 21 games vs. Durham).

