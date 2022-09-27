Bulls Punch Ticket to Vegas with 10-1 Rout of Knights

CHARLOTTE, NC - Bulls designated hitter Josh Lowe lashed three hits, including a home run, and drove in two runs, while Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Roman Quinn drove in four runs, including a big three-run homer and starting pitcher Taj Bradley fired six quality innings as Durham clinched the International League East Division with a 10-1 victory over the Charlotte Knights on Tuesday evening at Truist Field.

With the win, the defending Triple-A National Champion Bulls will head to Las Vegas to play in the Triple-A Triple Championship at Las Vegas Ballpark, joining the Nashville Sounds, El Paso Chihuahuas and Reno Aces. Durham and Nashville will face off in a one-game playoff for the International League title, with the winner going on to play in the Triple-A National Championship Game that weekend.

After the two teams traded scoreless innings in the first two frames, the Bulls erupted with ten runs over the next three innings, started by Quinn's three-run blast to left in the third. The Knights would plate a single tally in the third before Durham exploded for a six-run spurt in the fourth, started by Quinn's run-scoring single, while Lowe, LF Bligh Madris and C Rene Pinto also brought across runs in the inning. Lowe in the fifth would then add an exclamation point with a towering 441-foot home run to center field to make it 10-1.

Lowe (3-4, 2 R, HR, 2 RBI) led all Bulls batters with his three hits, with Quinn (2-3, 2 R, HR, 4 RBI, BB) and Pinto (2-4, 2B, RBI) adding multi-hit efforts as well.

Bradley (6.0 IP, 4 H, R, ER, BB, 3 SO) earned his fourth victory with Durham, yielding a lone earned run on four hits over six solid frames. Relievers Dalton Moats (1.0 IP, H, SO), Jeremy Walker (1.0 IP, SO) and Dusten Knight (1.0 IP, H, 2 SO). Knights reliever Sammy Peralta (1.0 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 2 BB, 2 SO) suffered the defeat.

The Bulls conclude their regular season slate in Charlotte on Wednesday afternoon, with first pitch scheduled for 11:05am. Starting pitchers for both teams have not yet been determined.

