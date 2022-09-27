SWB RailRiders Game Notes

September 27, 2022 - International League (IL) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Buffalo Bisons (75-71) vs Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (82-66)

Game 149 | Home Game 74 | PNC Field | Moosic, PA | Tuesday, September 27, 2022 | First Pitch 6:35 PM

RHP Bowden Francis (5-10, 6.80) vs RHP Anthony Banda (0-2, 3.00)

FRANCIS: No decision, 2.2 IP, 6 H, 2 ER, HBP, BB, 3 K vs Rochester 9/24 (7-4 L)

BANDA: Took loss in blown save, 0.2 IP, 2 H, ER, BB, K @ Lehigh Valley 9/24 (1-0 L)

LAST TIME OUT

MOOSIC, PA (September 26, 2022) - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (82-66) split a doubleheader against the Buffalo Bisons on Monday. Thanks to a walk-off win in game two, SWB's postseason hopes are still alive with an elimination number of one with two games to go.

Game one was a resumption of a rain-suspended contest from August 7. The RailRiders were tied at one in the middle of the sixth. SWB took a 2-1 lead thanks to a Tyler Wade home run in the bottom of the seventh. Buffalo hit a pair of back-to-back solo shots just a half inning later in the top of the eighth, but Josh Breaux regained the advantage with a two-run homer of his own in the bottom of the frame. The lead however disappeared on a close play at the plate in the ninth. An RBI single from Rafael Lantigua in the tenth gave the Bisons their final edge in a 5-4 SWB loss.

The RailRiders jumped on Buffalo starter José De León quick in game two. Anthony Volpe scored after a throw sailed to left on a stolen base of third. After a walk, Ronald Guzmán launched a two-run homer for a 3-0 advantage early. The Bisons responded with a lone run in the third on a solo homer from Stevie Berman. Yoshi Tsutsugo tied the game with an RBI single in the fifth. The RailRiders didn't take long to regain the advantage as Volpe launched his third Triple-A home run, a solo shot made it 4-3 SWB. Armando Alvarez followed with a solo homer of his own in the sixth inning. Michael Beltre added to the lead with a double in the eighth to make it 6-3 but that lead wouldn't hold. Addison Barger tied the game with a three-run shot in the ninth, 6-6. The teams traded runs in the tenth before SWB walked it off on a Ben Rortvedt infield single as the RailRiders won 8-7.

NEWS & NOTES

FIRST THINGS FIRST - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders are home for their final games of the regular season against the Buffalo Bisons. The Bisons were swept here in late June to early July in the first six-game series sweep in franchise history. SWB has a guaranteed winning record against Buffalo.

ALMOST PERFECT - Prior to play on Monday, the RailRiders had a perfect 60-0 record when taking a lead to the ninth inning. Their 5-4 ten-inning loss to Buffalo in the resumption game was the first time they had lost this season in that scenario.

WHAT'S THE HAPP - The Durham Bulls took down the Charlotte Knights Monday 6-2. With the RailRiders split yesterday, Durham's magic number to clinch the lone playoff spot in the IL East is down to one. For the RailRiders to make the postseason, they can not lose either of their next two games and the Bulls can not win either of their next two games. This is the lone playoff position in Minor League Baseball that has yet to be decided.

HELP ME - Since the end of the Durham series on September 11, the RailRiders have gone 9-5. In that same stretch, the Bulls have gone 9-4.

BEST IN A WHILE - Entering play, the RailRiders have won 82 games this season, the most since 2017 when SWB went 86-55. The 2022 RailRiders have played seven more games than the 2017 RailRiders and will eventually play nine more total games.

A SERIES OF SERIES - After taking the series win over the Lehigh Valley IronPigs 4-2 last week, the RailRiders finish the season with 15 straight six-games series without a series loss. The final six-game set they lost was May 31 - June 5 against Lehigh Valley.

PULL ME CLOSER - Fourteen of the last sixteen RailRiders' games have finished with a three-run or less run differential. In those fourteen games, SWB has gone 9-5. This season, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre has gone 52-40 when the winning team wins by three runs or less.

GO WITH THE FLO - Since returning to the RailRiders on September 8, Estevan Florial has stolen five bases in six games, being caught twice. This surge brings his stolen base total to 39, easily the most he's had in a single season in his career. His previous high was set in 2017 when he stole 23 while with Charleston (A-) and Tampa (A+). His 39 stolen bases are a new single-season franchise most in the Yankees affiliated era (since 2007), besting Brett Gardner's 37 in 2008. The franchise record is 44 set by Tom Barrett in 1989. SWB as a team has set a new single-season franchise record with 169 stolen bases this year.

TALE OF TWO TONIES - In his first six games at Triple-A, Anthony Volpe went 11-for-25 (.440) with two homers, two doubles and four RBI. Despite homering and doubling on Tuesday, he has gone 8-for-57 in his last thirteen games with 23 strikeouts. Tuesday's performance broke a stretch of eight straight games with a strikeout. He's struck out in 15 of 19 games he's had a plate appearance in at Triple-A.

BENNY THE JET - Since September 8, Ben Rortvedt has tallied a hit in 13 of his last 15 games. He has gone 17-for-60 (.283) with five doubles, three homers and seven driven in. He has raised his SWB batting average from .191 to .224 in that span.

STREAKY - Ben Rortvedt has a fifteen-game on-base streak... Michael Beltre has a seven-game hit streak and a nine-game on-base streak... Ronald Guzmán has an eight-game on-base streak...

KROOKED HISTORY - Matt Krook struck out eight batters in relief in what could be his final appearance of the season on Sunday. His sixth strikeout of the day was his 153rd of the season, which set a franchise record for single-season strikeouts. The all-time franchise record was 152, set by Carlton Loewer in 1997 when Krook was just two years old.

ON DECK - Wednesday is the final game of the regular season, Waggin' Wednesday and $1 Hot Dog Night at PNC Field. Fans can bring their four-legged canine friends to the game, presented by Magic 93. $1 Dog Night is presented by Sahlen's Hot Dogs.

AROUND THE ORGANIZATION - The New York Yankees (94-59) lost 3-2 in ten innings yesterday to the Blue Jays. Vlad Guerrero Jr. won the game with an RBI single. Aaron Judge has not homered in six games with his last coming on September 20. Jameson Taillon faces José Berríos tonight at 7:07 PM.... The Somerset Patriots (0-1) lost game one of the Eastern League Championship Series 6-5 on Saturday. Tyler Hardman gave the Patriots a 5-3 lead in the sixth with a two-run single. The SeaWolves tied it in the sixth and took the lead for good in the seventh. The series shifts to TD Bank Ballpark for game two of a best of three tonight at 6:35 PM...

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from September 27, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.