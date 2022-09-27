Blanco Stays White Hot with 3-For-4 Night in St. Paul
September 27, 2022 - International League (IL) - Omaha Storm Chasers News Release
St. Paul, Minn. - Center fielder Dairon Blanco recorded his 13th multi-hit game of September with a 3-for-4 game on Tuesday at CHS Field in St. Paul. Blanco is now hitting .433 (39-90) this month with 23 RBIs.
Omaha (71-77) dropped game two to St. Paul (73-75) 10-3. The Saints lead the series 2-0, while the season series is tied 13-13 with one game remaining to decide the season series.
The Saints got a rally in the third to score the game's first runs. Dalton Shuffield hit a triple to score David Bañuelos before Michael Helman added another with a double to give St. Paul a 2-0 lead.
Left-hander Austin Cox came on in relief in the third inning for the Storm Chasers, using a pair of fourth-inning strikeouts to hit 100 strikeouts on the season.
Omaha answered in the fifth, when Blanco hit a solo home run to cut the deficit to one run.
Blanco pushed another run across the plate with a single in the fifth to knot the score at 2-2. He now has 23 RBIs during September, the most he has had during a month in is career.
Third baseman Nick Loftin put the Storm Chasers ahead in the seventh with his fifth Triple-A home run of the season.
Bañuelos sent the first pitch of the bottom of the seventh over the left field wall to tie the game 3-3.
Cox would go 5.0 innings, allowing three runs with seven strikeouts. The outing was his third game this season with at least seven strikeouts, leading the team in strikeouts with 105.
The Saints put up a seven-run eighth to take the lead 10-3. Andrew Bechtold and Roy Morales each hit home runs for the Saints in the inning.
The Storm Chasers couldn't put runs on the board, taking the loss in game two.
Omaha and St. Paul will finish their season on Friday in game three with a 7:07 p.m. Coverage is scheduled to start at 7:07 p.m. with coverage starting at 6:45 p.m. on the Sarpy County Tourism Pregame Show on 1180 The Zone. The Storm Chasers are scheduled to start right-hander Alec Marsh (1-0, 1.80) and the Saints look to send Randy Dobnak to the mound.hasers.
