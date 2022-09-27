Hernandez & Mieses Go Back-To-Back, WooSox Win 8-6

ROCHESTER, N.Y. - A pair of big swings in the eighth gave the Worcester Red Sox (75-73) a comeback win over the Rochester Red Wings (67-81), an 8-6 victory on Tuesday night at Frontier Field. The victory clinches a winning season for the Red Sox' Triple-A affiliate.

The WooSox trailed 6-5 entering the top of the eighth, and Ronaldo Hernandez came to the plate with a man on and one out. He jumped on the first pitch he saw, blasting a go-ahead two-run home run to left. Johan Mieses was the next batter, and he lined a solo home run to right-center to make it back-to-back long balls and an 8-6 Worcester lead.

Hernandez, who has homered three times in his last two games, now has 17 for the season. In 60 games, Mieses has 12 homers, five of which have come in the month of September.

Early on, Rochester jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the fourth: a sac-fly from DJ Peters and an Adrian Sanchez RBI double.

Mieses led off the WooSox half of the fifth with a double to center-four batters later, Izzy Wilson delivered a two-run double, his first hit and RBIs with Worcester. Jarren Duran followed, working a 3-2 count before blasting a two-run home run to put the road team on top 4-2.

In 23 games at Triple-A in September, Duran has four doubles, one triple and four home runs.

Worcester starter Chris Murphy had allowed two runs entering the sixth, but the Red Wings would rally for four earned. Jecksson Flores had the big blow, a three-run shot to left, and after Murphy's departure, Jake Alu ripped an RBI single.

Jaylin Davis led off the sixth with a single, got to second on a wild pitch, moved to third on a fly ball and then came home on another wild pitch. That cut the WooSox deficit to 6-5, prior to the road team's three run third.

Brian Keller tossed 2.1 innings of scoreless relief out of the bullpen, a strong finish to his season. Entering play tonight, Keller led the International League with a 2.40 ERA among qualifiers since June 2, striking out 91 over 82.1 innings in that span.

A.J. Politi closed the night with a runless ninth, sealing his fourth Triple-A save.

The WooSox conclude the 2022 season on the road Wednesday at 1:05 p.m. against the Rochester Red Wings, affiliate of the Washington Nationals. On the mound, Josh Winckowski (2-4, 3.82) faces Franklyn Kilome (2-8 ,7.60). Radio coverage is live at 12:45 p.m. on 98.9 Nash Icon and the WooSox Radio Network.

