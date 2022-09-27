Stripers Fall 6-4 to Louisville in 11 Innings
September 27, 2022 - International League (IL) - Gwinnett Stripers News Release
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - The Gwinnett Stripers (69-78) fought for 11 innings but fell 6-4 to the Louisville Bats (59-90) on Tuesday night at Coolray Field. Alan Rangel struck out five over 3.0 two-run innings in his Triple-A debut but did not factor into the decision.
Decisive Plays: Down 2-0 in the bottom of the fourth, the Stripers got on the board with Justyn-Henry Malloy's RBI double. Ryan Casteel immediately followed Malloy's knock with a two-run single to put Gwinnett ahead 3-2. Louisville tied the game at 3-3 in the sixth, where it remained until the top of the 11th when Michael Papierski drew a bases-loaded walk off Tyler Ferguson (L, 0-5). Steven Leyton then lined a two-run double to push the Bats' lead to 6-3. Taylor Motter's sacrifice fly in the bottom of the inning made it 6-4.
Key Contributors: Jake Marisnick went 2-for-4 for Gwinnett, while Malloy's double was the team's lone extra base hit. Motter went 0-for-1, but walked three times, scored, stole a base, and drove in a run. For Louisville, Papierski (2-for-3, 2 RBIs) and Juniel Querecuto (2-for-4, two runs, stolen base) each had multi-hit efforts.
Noteworthy: Motter has walked three times in two consecutive appearances and is sporting a .476 on-base percentage for the month of September. He is riding a 14-game on-base streak since September 2.The Stripers are now 5-5 in extra-inning games. The team finishes the 2022 campaign with a 10-11 record on Tuesdays.
Next Game (Wednesday, September 28): Gwinnett vs. Louisville, 12:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. LHP Jared Shuster (1-2, 3.74 ERA) for the Stripers vs. LHP Brandon Williamson (1-5, 4.41 ERA) for the Bats. Radio Broadcast: 11:50 a.m. on MyCountry993.com. It's an Education Day at Coolray Field. The Stripers will welcome area students to take in a matinee game at Coolray Field in a fun and educational environment.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from September 27, 2022
- Hernandez & Mieses Go Back-To-Back, WooSox Win 8-6 - Worcester Red Sox
- Stripers Fall 6-4 to Louisville in 11 Innings - Gwinnett Stripers
- Saints Blow Game Open with Seven Run Eighth in 10-3 Victory over Storm Chasers - St. Paul Saints
- Stripers Fall 6-4 to Louisville in 11 Innings - Gwinnett Stripers
- Big Eighth Inning Sinks Memphis in Loss - Memphis Redbirds
- Blanco Stays White Hot with 3-For-4 Night in St. Paul - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Sounds Pull Away from Redbirds Late - Nashville Sounds
- Bats Best Stripers 6-4 in Eleven Innings - Louisville Bats
- Indians Muster Just Two Hits in Loss in Columbus, 7-1 - Indianapolis Indians
- RailRiders' Playoff Hopes Dashed - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Knights Fall to Bulls 10-1 on Tuesday - Charlotte Knights
- Bisons Use a Pair of Big Innings to Defeat RailRiders 8-1 - Buffalo Bisons
- Wings Fall to Worcester , 8-6 - Rochester Red Wings
- Bulls Punch Ticket to Vegas with 10-1 Rout of Knights - Durham Bulls
- Tides Allow Late Rally To Jacksonville In Loss - Norfolk Tides
- Brigman, Four-Run Jacksonville Seventh Key 6-2 Win - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Norfolk Game Notes - Norfolk Tides
- Redbirds Game Notes - Memphis Redbirds
- Tonight's Syracuse Mets Game Cancelled Because of Rain - Syracuse Mets
- C Carlos Pérez Promoted to Chicago White Sox - Charlotte Knights
- Toledo Overcomes Five-Run Deficit to Win - Toledo Mud Hens
- Toledo Takes Second Straight Over Iowa - Iowa Cubs
- Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (74-73) at Columbus Clippers (83-64) - Indianapolis Indians
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - September 27 vs. Worcester - Rochester Red Wings
- September 27 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Toledo Mud Hens - Iowa Cubs
- Bisons and RailRiders Split Entertaining Twin Bill on Monday - Buffalo Bisons
- Terrific Tenth Takes Toledo Past Iowa in Extras - Toledo Mud Hens
- Sounds Walk-Off Redbirds, Win 90th Game - Nashville Sounds
- Redbirds Walked off at Sounds in Extras - Memphis Redbirds
- Storm Chasers Score Six Runs in the Eighth, But the Late-Inning Rally Falls Short - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Woods Richardson Dominates, Offense Mashes in 10-6 Win over Storm Chasers - St. Paul Saints
- RailRiders Split Doubleheader - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- I-Cubs Drop Opener in Extras - Iowa Cubs
- Bulls Best Knights 6-2, Magic Number Down to One - Durham Bulls
- Jenista Leads Way in Stripers' 4-1 Win vs. Louisvile - Gwinnett Stripers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.