Toledo Takes Second Straight Over Iowa

September 27, 2022 - International League (IL) - Iowa Cubs News Release







DES MOINES, IA - The Toledo Mud Hens (86-62) scored seven unanswered runs to beat the Iowa Cubs (67-81) by a score of 7-5, Tuesday at Principal Park.

Iowa took a 3-0 lead in the third inning, scoring all three runs with two outs. They got a two-run home run from John Hicks, his 20th of the year, followed by a hit batter and two singles to bring in a third run.

Alexander Canario clubbed his 36th home run of the year to give Iowa two more runs and grow their lead to 5-0. Toledo got on the board with a two-run home of their own from Brendon Davis, a two-run home run to make it a 5-2 game.

The two runs were the only two starter Wyatt Short would allow, throwing five innings, allowing four hits and one walk while striking out seven. It didn't go as smoothly for Dakota Mekkes who relieved Short.

Mekkes allowed five runs on one hit, two walks and a hit batter, allowing the Mud Hens to take their first lead of the game, at 7-5. Both teams threw up zeros from then on, not allowing either team to score through the final three innings.

Iowa got 3.2 scoreless innings of relief while the Mud Hens, while Toledo's bullpen spun 5.1 scoreless frames, earning them their second straight win of the series by a score of 7-5.

POSTGAME NOTES:

- Wyatt Short spun five innings of two-run ball today, making it his fourth straight start of five or more innings for Iowa. It was the sixth time in his last seven starts that the southpaw went at least five frames.

- Iowa out-hit Toledo 12-7 today but lost by two runs, moving to 54-19 on the year when they out-hit their opponent.

- Iowa's offense brought in five runs on 12 hits, but went just 1-for-14 with runners in scoring position, leaving 10 men on-base.

Iowa and Toledo will play the third and final game of the series tomorrow as well as the final game of their 2022 season. First pitch of the season finale is scheduled for 12:08 at Principal Park. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.

