Big Eighth Inning Sinks Memphis in Loss

September 27, 2022 - International League (IL) - Memphis Redbirds News Release







MEMPHIS, TN - The Memphis Redbirds lost 9-4 against the Nashville Sounds on Tuesday night at First Horizon Park.

The Sounds jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning, capitalizing on a Joey Wiemer RBI double and a sacrifice fly. Memphis starter Matthew Liberatore settled in after that, at one point retiring 11 straight batters.

With the bases loaded and two-outs in the third inning, Austin Allen was able to tie the ballgame with a two-run single, but Nashville struck back in the fifth. Brian Navarreto led off the frame with a home run and the Sounds punched across one more on a groundout.

Memphis brought the game within one, but a five-run bottom of the eighth inning cruised the Sounds to a sizable victory. The Redbirds did not go down without a fight, scratching across a run in the ninth but left the bases loaded.

Allen finished 3-for-5 with 3 RBIs while Scott Hurst also tallied a three-hit game. Liberatore (7-9) was dealt the loss after allowing four runs on six hits while striking out six batters in six innings.

The Memphis Redbirds (72-77) play their final game of the 2022 season against the Nashville Sounds (91-57) on Wednesday, September 28. RHP Tommy Parsons will start for the Redbirds. First pitch is scheduled for 12:05pm CDT.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from September 27, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.