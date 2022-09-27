Big Eighth Inning Sinks Memphis in Loss
September 27, 2022 - International League (IL) - Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, TN - The Memphis Redbirds lost 9-4 against the Nashville Sounds on Tuesday night at First Horizon Park.
The Sounds jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning, capitalizing on a Joey Wiemer RBI double and a sacrifice fly. Memphis starter Matthew Liberatore settled in after that, at one point retiring 11 straight batters.
With the bases loaded and two-outs in the third inning, Austin Allen was able to tie the ballgame with a two-run single, but Nashville struck back in the fifth. Brian Navarreto led off the frame with a home run and the Sounds punched across one more on a groundout.
Memphis brought the game within one, but a five-run bottom of the eighth inning cruised the Sounds to a sizable victory. The Redbirds did not go down without a fight, scratching across a run in the ninth but left the bases loaded.
Allen finished 3-for-5 with 3 RBIs while Scott Hurst also tallied a three-hit game. Liberatore (7-9) was dealt the loss after allowing four runs on six hits while striking out six batters in six innings.
The Memphis Redbirds (72-77) play their final game of the 2022 season against the Nashville Sounds (91-57) on Wednesday, September 28. RHP Tommy Parsons will start for the Redbirds. First pitch is scheduled for 12:05pm CDT.
