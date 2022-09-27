Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - September 27 vs. Worcester

September 27, 2022 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release







Worcester Red Sox (74-73) vs. Rochester Red Wings (67-80)

Tuesday - 6:05p.m. ET - Frontier Field- Rochester, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: MiLB.tv

LHP Chris Murphy (3-6, 5.17) vs. RHP Joan Adon (2-2, 4.34)

BIRDS CAN'T FLY IN THE RAIN: The Rochester Red Wings and Worcester Red Sox played a rain-shortened contest last night, one which saw the Woo Sox come away with a 6-1 victory after the game was stopped with one out in the top of the sixth...rehabbing lefty MacKenzie Gore was charged with all six runs in his 3.2 innings of work, taking the loss...2B Jake Alu extended his hit streak to 13-games and his on-base streak to 19-games after a 2-for-2 night at the plate...CF Andrew Stevenson logged his team-leading 151st hit of the season after a 1-for-3 night at the plate...3B Jack Dunn notched the Wings first and only run thanks to a sac-fly in the bottom of the second to tie the game...Rochester would fall victim to three homers in the loss...The Wings are set to take on Worcester in their last night game of the year tonight, sending RHP Joan Adon to the mound.

NOT NICE: The Wings move to 67-80 with the rain-shortened loss...based on the Pythagorean Win Percentage, Rochester should be 69-78 based on the number of runs scored and runs allowed.

RAKE ALU: Wings 2B Jake Alu continued his scorching hot September, going 2-for-2 with a double and a run scored in last night's contest...the lefty has now reached base safely in 19-straight games dating back to 9/4 and has picked up multiple hits in 11 of those 16 games, including a hit in 12 straight...During this streak, Alu leads the team in hits (32), home runs (7), RBI (22), and runs scored (17)...

Through 22 games in September, Alu is hitting .410 (34-for-83) with 7 homers, 24 RBI, and a 1.227 OPS

His 13-game hitting and 19-game on-base streak are both the second longest in the International League, with Brian Miller's 15-game hit streak taking the top spot.

HIT MACHINE: CF Andrew Stevenson added to his career-high hit total with a third-inning single to bring his mark to 151, the most by a Red Wing since James Beresford collected 153 in 2015...in 134 games with Rochester this season, the lefty is slashing .278/.343/.456, leading the club in hits, doubles (31), triples (9), walks (46), and ranks second in homers (16)...

His 151 hits are tied for second in the International League, just one behind Durham's Miles Mastrobuoni.

RAIN, RAIN GO AWAY: Last night's contest was called with one out in the sixth inning, with Worcester coming away with a 6-1 win...this is the second game at home that has been called early due to inclement weather (1-1)...the loss snaps Rochester's two-game winning streak, their 80th loss of the season.

SMOOTH CRIMINAL: After going without a stolen base in the rain-shortened contest, Stevenson still sits with 39 stolen bases on the year, one away from being the first Wing to steal 40 bases since Dallas Williams stole 51 in 1981...

Rochester's 153 stolen bases as a team is the franchise's second most in a season, 27 off the record of 180 which they accomplished in 1944.

CHASING HISTORY: CF Andrew Stevenson picked up a hit in last night's game, collecting his 151st of the year...his 151 hits make the lefty the first Wing to collect 150 hits since James Beresford collected 153 in 2015 which is still the most hits since 2000 when Jose Herrera collected 160...

Should Stevenson exceed 160 hits this year, it would be the most since 1976 when Rich Dauer collected 176 in 132 games.

Since 1960 (61 seasons), only two Wings have reached 170 hits in a season when Ozzie Virgil and Pete Ward collected 179 hits in 1963 and 1962, respectively.

151 hits is the highest season hit total for Stevenson in his eight years of professional baseball.

GETTING IT A-DON: Rochester will send RHP Joan Adon to the mound today in hopes of winning their second consecutive series for the first time since late May/early June...in his previous start in the series opener, the 24-year-old worked five innings for the fourth consecutive outing, surrendering just one earned on two hits...

Through four starts in September, he has won twice while posting a 1.77 ERA (20.1 IP, 4 ER)...this is following a 7.41 ERA (17.0 IP, 14 ER) in five starts with the Wings through the end of August.

