Indians Muster Just Two Hits in Loss in Columbus, 7-1

COLUMBUS, Ohio - Command woes from Pirates top pitching prospect Quinn Priester and a lack of offensive production stifled the Indianapolis Indians in a 7-1 loss to the Columbus Clippers on Tuesday night at Huntington Park.

With the Indians leading 1-0 heading into the bottom of the fourth, the Clippers (84-64) jumped on Indians starter Quinn Priester (L, 1-1) for three runs in just his second Triple-A start thanks to a two-run single from Columbus catcher Bryan Lavastida, who came in to score on a wild pitch. Priester was chased from the game in the fifth by a solo home run from Clippers designated hitter Nolan Jones to straight-away center, ending his night with four strikeouts and five walks across 4.1 innings.

Columbus put the finishing touches on its offensive output in the bottom of the sixth, with center fielder Oscar Mercado plating two with a double down the left field line before coming in to score on a wild pitch by Indians reliever John O'Reilly.

The Indians (74-74) struck for their lone run with an unearned run against Clippers starter Logan Allen (W, 4-4) in the top of the first inning. Indianapolis center fielder Jared Oliva chopped a ground ball down the third base line, and former Indianapolis Indian Mitchell Tolman sailed a cross-diamond throw over first baseman Jhonkensy Noel's head, allowing Oliva to advance to second. On Oliva's attempted steal of third, Tolman whiffed the throw from Lavastida, allowing Oliva to score on the second error by the third baseman in a matter of pitches.

The loss dropped the Indians to the .500 mark for the first time since they were swept across six games by Toledo at Victory Field on Sept. 18. Along with collecting only two hits in the losing effort, just five batted balls from the Indians offense left the infield: a single from right fielder Travis Swaggerty, and four fly outs to center. Across the two games in Columbus, the Indians have been outscored 24-2.

The Indians conclude the 2022 season Wednesday night at Huntington Park at 6:15 PM ET. The Clippers will send LHP Konnor Pilkington (2-5, 6.00) to the mound in the regular season finale, while the Indians have yet to announce a starting pitcher.

