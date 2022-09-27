Tonight's Syracuse Mets Game Cancelled Because of Rain
September 27, 2022 - International League (IL) - Syracuse Mets News Release
SYRACUSE, NY - Tuesday night's game between the Syracuse Mets and the Lehigh Valley IronPigs has been cancelled because of rain. The game will not be made up. The Mets and IronPigs are scheduled to end the season on Wednesday morning with one game starting at 11:05 a.m. at NBT Bank Stadium.
Fans with tickets for Tuesday's cancelled game may redeem those tickets for any other Syracuse Mets home game at NBT Bank Stadium for one calendar year from Tuesday's date. Seating is subject to availability, and tickets can be redeemed at the Syracuse Mets Ticket office or by calling 315-474-7833.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from September 27, 2022
- Norfolk Game Notes - Norfolk Tides
- Redbirds Game Notes - Memphis Redbirds
- Tonight's Syracuse Mets Game Cancelled Because of Rain - Syracuse Mets
- C Carlos Pérez Promoted to Chicago White Sox - Charlotte Knights
- Toledo Overcomes Five-Run Deficit to Win - Toledo Mud Hens
- Toledo Takes Second Straight Over Iowa - Iowa Cubs
- Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (74-73) at Columbus Clippers (83-64) - Indianapolis Indians
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - September 27 vs. Worcester - Rochester Red Wings
- September 27 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Toledo Mud Hens - Iowa Cubs
- Bisons and RailRiders Split Entertaining Twin Bill on Monday - Buffalo Bisons
- Terrific Tenth Takes Toledo Past Iowa in Extras - Toledo Mud Hens
- Sounds Walk-Off Redbirds, Win 90th Game - Nashville Sounds
- Redbirds Walked off at Sounds in Extras - Memphis Redbirds
- Storm Chasers Score Six Runs in the Eighth, But the Late-Inning Rally Falls Short - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Woods Richardson Dominates, Offense Mashes in 10-6 Win over Storm Chasers - St. Paul Saints
- RailRiders Split Doubleheader - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- I-Cubs Drop Opener in Extras - Iowa Cubs
- Bulls Best Knights 6-2, Magic Number Down to One - Durham Bulls
- Jenista Leads Way in Stripers' 4-1 Win vs. Louisvile - Gwinnett Stripers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Syracuse Mets Stories
- Tonight's Syracuse Mets Game Cancelled Because of Rain
- Michael Perez's Go-Ahead Grand Slam Powers Syracuse to 8-5 Win over Lehigh Valley in Opener of Final Series of the Season
- Carlos Rincon Ninth-Inning Grand Slam Powers Mets to 9-5 Win in Road Finale at Worcester on Sunday
- Walk-Off Homer Dooms Syracuse in 7-5 Loss to Worcester in 11 Innings on Saturday
- Mets' Bullpen Shines in 5-4 Syracuse Win Over Worcester on Friday Night