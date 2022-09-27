Redbirds Walked off at Sounds in Extras

MEMPHIS, TN - The Memphis Redbirds dropped the series opener at First Horizon Park by a 6-5 score to the Nashville Sounds on Monday night.

Center fielder Scott Hurst gave Memphis a 5-4 lead in the top of the 11th inning with a one out base hit to center field, but Nashville fought for two in the bottom half of the inning to take the win.

Left-handed pitcher Garrett Williams started the ballgame for Memphis, going 5.0 shutout innings, facing the minimum while allowing one base hit. Williams struck out two and walked three to earn a no-decision.

At the plate, shortstop Kramer Robertson put the Redbirds on top in the second inning with his 11th home run of the season, a two-run shot. Later in the inning, third baseman Cory Spangenberg brought home catcher Ivan Herrera to make it 3-0. After a run in the top of the sixth to give Memphis a 4-0 lead, Nashville tied the game in the bottom of the frame.

The Memphis Redbirds (72-76) continue the series at First Horizon Park against the Nashville Sounds (90-57) on Tuesday, September 27 with first pitch is scheduled for 7:05pm CDT.

