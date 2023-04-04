Storm Chasers Drop Home Opener to Mud Hens

PAPILLION, NEB. - Despite a first inning home run from shortstop Maikel Garcia, the Omaha Storm Chasers fell to the Toledo Mud Hens, 9-2 in Omaha's home opener at Werner Park Tuesday evening.

After starting pitcher Max Castillo retired the side 1-2-3 in the top of the first, Garcia wasted little time putting the Storm Chasers ahead, with a solo home run to right field that put Omaha up 1-0 at the time.

While Castillo threw a scoreless second inning, Toledo tied things up in the third inning and quickly took control, scoring eight runs between the fifth and seventh innings to stay ahead the remainder of the night.

Right-hander Brooks Kriske took over for Castillo in the fifth after the Mud Hens first jumped ahead and retired the first three batters he faced into the sixtth inning, but ran into trouble and surrendered three more runs to put Toledo ahead 7-2.

Left-hander Marcelo Martinez made his 2023 debut and was hit around in the seventh, tagged for a pair of solo home runs, but retired the final four he faced, pitching 2.0 innings of relief. Fellow southpaw Josh Taylor followed Martinez and pitched a scoreless ninth, but the Storm Chasers could not complete another comeback in the bottom half.

Outside of Garcia's homer, first baseman Nick Pratto added Omaha's only other run of the night, tripling Garcia home in the sixth inning.

For as much as double plays helped the Storm Chasers pitching staff in the first three games of the season, they were a constant rally-killer on Tuesday night, as Omaha grounded into four double plays, all to end innings in the second half of the game. Walks in the fifth, sixth and ninth were all erased on inning-ending double plays, as was a single in the seventh.

At the top of the lineup, second baseman Samad Taylor continued to be a bright spot, producing a 2-for-4 game out of the leadoff spot, his fourth two-hit effort in as many games this season

Garcia's homer in the first produced his ninth RBI of the season, giving him sole possession of the International League lead.

Omaha continues its series with Toledo Wednesday afternoon, with a 12:05 p.m. CT first pitch and right-hander Mike Mayers headed to the mound for the Storm Chasers.

