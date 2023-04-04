Bulls Batter Jumbo Shrimp 14-8

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Bulls third baseman Jonathan Aranda homered and drove in four runs, while a five-run seventh inning helped power Durham to a 14-8 victory over the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp on Tuesday evening at 121 Financial Ballpark.

Aranda drove in his first run of the night with a first-inning RBI single. After the Jumbo Shrimp plated a trio of tallies in the last of the second, Durham answered with a four-spot in the second. CF Vidal Brujan's RBI groundout made it a one-run game before Aranda crushed an opposite-field three-run blast to put the Bulls head 5-3. Jacksonville, however, would even the contest with a pair of scores in the last of the second before going ahead with two more runs in the fourth and another in the fifth to make it 8-5.

Durham would later roar ahead with a big five-run seventh inning highlighted by C Rene Pinto's RBI single. Basabe would then drive in two with a single to right before LF Ben Gamel capped the frame with a run-scoring single to right. One frame later, the Bulls would add three more tallies as Basabe drove in his third run by reaching on a fielder's choice before SS Tristan Gray ripped an RBI single up the middle. DH Curtis Mead would cap Durham's scoring with a sacrifice fly in the ninth.

Five Bulls batters recorded multi-hit efforts, including Aranda (2-4, 3 R, HR, 4 RBI, 2 BB), Mead (2-4, 3 R, RBI, BB), Pinto (2-3, R, 2 RBI, BB), Gamel (2-4, 2 R, 2B, RBI, BB) and Brujan (2-5, 3 R, 2B, RBI, BB). All nine Durham hitters in the batting order collected at least one hit, with seven of nine driving in at least one run.

Bulls reliever Braden Bristo (1.2 IP, 3 H, R, ER, BB, SO) earned the win, with righties Josh Roberson (1.0 IP, 2 SO), Heath Hembree (1.0 IP, 2 SO) and Chris Muller (1.0 IP, 2 SO) joining forces for the final three perfect innings of work. Jacksonville lefty Josh Simpson (1.2 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO), meanwhile, suffered the defeat.

The two teams are set to continue their six-game set on Wednesday evening, with first pitch scheduled for 7:05pm. RHP Elvin Rodriguez is anticipated to make his Durham debut, while the Jumbo Shrimp's starting pitcher has not yet been determined.

Durham returns home on Tuesday, April 11 to begin a six-game homestand versus the Lehigh Valley IronPigs, the Triple-Affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies. First pitch of that series' opener is scheduled for a special Education Day 11:05am start.

Tickets for that game and all 2023 Durham Bulls home games are available, and can be purchased at DurhamBulls.com, or by calling 919.956.BULL.

