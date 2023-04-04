RailRiders Fall to Iron Pigs, 5-3

The Scranton Wilkes/Barre RailRiders dropped their first road contest of the season 5-3 against the Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs. Jake Bauers highlighted with his team leading third home run of the season.

The IronPigs struck first in the second after Dalton Guthrie knocked a single up the middle and Jordan Qsar walked to reach. A double off the bat of Jim Haley plated them both for a 2-0 lead.

Jake Bauers was there again for the RailRiders in the fourth. Andres Chaparro reached on an error and the next batter up, Bauers, crushed a moonshot into centerfield to tie the contest at two a piece.

Lehigh Valley countered once again in the sixth. After a lead off single from Dalton Guthrie, Qsar launched a homer to deep right field making it 4-2.

The home team added to their lead in the eighth. Qsar walked to start the frame and quickly stole second. An RBI single from Esteban Quiroz drove him home. The Iron Pigs were up 5-2.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre went down swinging in the top of the ninth. Elijah Dunham doubled down the left field line to start off the frame. He shifted to third on a fly out and trotted home on a ground ball to the right side. The RailRiders threatened by couldn't come up with any more runs, falling 5-3.

Sean Boyle got the start tossing three and a third on 74 pitches. He allowed two runs on three hits and three walks. Boyle struck out five. D.J. Snelten finished off the fourth stranding the inherited runner. He pitched a clean fifth as well. Michael Gomez (L, 0-1) threw an inning allowing the go-ahead two runs, one earned, in his frame. Deivi Garcia took two, letting up a run in the eighth.

Noah Skirrow pitched five innings of work for the Iron Pigs. He allowed two runs, one earned, on four hits. Jake Jewell (W, 1-0) in his season debut put up a zero in the sixth. Jesus Cruz and Jeff Hoffman each had a clean frame. Lehigh Valley called on Luis Ortiz (S, 1) for a save in the bottom of the ninth.

The RailRiders continue their first road trip at Lehigh Valley on Wednesday. Righty Randy Vasquez gets the ball for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in his second start of the season. James McArthur will make his season debut for Lehigh Valley with a 6:45 P.M. first pitch.

