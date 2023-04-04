4.4.23 Indianapolis Indians Roster Transactions
April 4, 2023 - International League (IL) - Indianapolis Indians News Release
The Indianapolis Indians, in conjunction with the Pittsburgh Pirates, have made the following changes to their roster:
C Tyler Heineman selected by Pittsburgh.
C Grant Koch reinstated from the development list.
OF Ryan Vilade outrighted by Pittsburgh, placed on development list.
Indy's roster is at 28 active players + 1 MLB + 4 IL + 2 DL.
