Back-To-Back Homers Not Enough in Loss to Louisville, 7-2
April 4, 2023 - International League (IL) - Indianapolis Indians News Release
LOUISVILLE, Ky. -A four-run third inning erased back-to-back home runs by Tucupita Marcano and Chris Owings and propelled the Louisville Bats to a 7-2 win over the Indianapolis Indians in the series opener at Louisville Slugger Field on Tuesday night.
Indians Record: 0-4
Louisville Record: 2-2
WP: Ben Lively (1-0)
LP: Quinn Priester (0-1)
