Back-To-Back Homers Not Enough in Loss to Louisville, 7-2

April 4, 2023 - International League (IL) - Indianapolis Indians News Release







LOUISVILLE, Ky. -A four-run third inning erased back-to-back home runs by Tucupita Marcano and Chris Owings and propelled the Louisville Bats to a 7-2 win over the Indianapolis Indians in the series opener at Louisville Slugger Field on Tuesday night.

Indians Record: 0-4

Louisville Record: 2-2

WP: Ben Lively (1-0)

LP: Quinn Priester (0-1)

