Syracuse Blanks Rochester, 5-0

The Rochester Red Wings dropped their third game of the year Tuesday afternoon, falling to their Thruway rival Syracuse Mets by a score of 5-0.

The Mets took an early lead in the 1st inning when Mark Vientos hit an RBI double, driving in Brett Baty. Despite multiple scoring opportunities, the Red Wings struggled to capitalize on them throughout the game, going 2-for-11 with runners in scoring position.

In the 7th inning, the Mets extended their lead after Rochester-native Danny Mendick's RBI double scored Carlos Cortes. The Mets continued in the 8th, scoring three runs on two extra-base hits.

2B Darren Baker picked up the only multi-hit game for Rochester, going 2-for-4 while RF Yadiel Hernandez picked up his second double of the year in the loss.

RHP Andres Machado logged 2.1 hitless innings in relief, striking out three and being the lone Wing to not surrender a knock.

Bubby Rossman (1-0) earned the win for the Mets, while Paolo Espino (0-1) took the loss for the Red Wings in his Red Wings (and season) debut.

After his two-hit day at the plate, 2B Darren Baker has been named the Diamond Pro Player of the Game.

RHP Cory Abbott gets the ball for the Red Wings tomorrow as they search for their first win of the 2023 season, facing off against the same Syracuse Mets at 1:05 p.m.

