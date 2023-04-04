Sosa Hits Two Homers in 6-2 Win on Tuesday
April 4, 2023 - International League (IL) - Charlotte Knights News Release
(COLUMBUS, OH) - Shortstop Lenyn Sosa entered the 2023 season ranked as one of the top prospects in the Chicago White Sox system. On Tuesday, the talented 23-year-old showed off his bright future.
Sosa launched two home runs to power the Charlotte Knights past the Columbus Clippers by a score of 6-2 on Tuesday night in the opening game of a six-game series against the Columbus Clippers from Huntington Park in Columbus, OH. The win was Charlotte's third straight and it improved the club to 3-1 through four games played so far this season.
The two teams were scoreless after the first two innings and Sosa's three-run home run in the top of the third inning gave the Knights a 3-0 lead. Five innings later, he added a solo home run. In all, Sosa went 3-for-5 with two runs scored, two home runs and four RBIs.
The Knights also received a long ball off the bat of catcher Carlos Pérez, who launched his second home run of the season in the top of the sixth inning. Perez, Sosa and outfielder Adam Haseley are tied for the team lead in home runs with two apiece.
RHP Jonathan Stiever started for the Knights and was sharp over two innings of work. LHP Andrew Perez (1-0, 0.00) came on in relief of Stiever and added two shutout innings to earn the win. Perez, who led the International League in appearances last year, gave up just one hit on Tuesday. RHP Keynan Middleton allowed two runners in the ninth, but was able to get out of the jam to end the game.
The Knights will continue the six-game road series against the Columbus Clippers (Triple-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians) at 6:15 p.m. from Huntington Park on Wednesday night. LHP A.J. Alexy is set to make his Charlotte debut and take the ball for the Knights. Fans can listen to the game live on www.CharlotteKnights.com. The "Voice of the Knights" Matt Swierad will have the call for all of the action.
