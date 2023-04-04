Bisons to Host Red Sox for Single-Admission Doubleheader on Wednesday (Game 1: 12:05 p.m.)

The Bisons have announced that they will now host the Worcester Red Sox for a single-admission doubleheader on Wednesday, April 5 with the updated first pitch time of 12:05 p.m. (ballpark gates open at 11:30 a.m.). The teams will play two seven-inning contest as the Herd begins their Anderson's Kids Week promotion at Sahlen Field. As a single-admission doubleheader, one ticket is all you need for admission to both games.

All existing tickets for Wednesday's game are still valid for the new first pitch time. Also, as part of Anderson's Kids Week, $10 Kids Tickets (14 years old and younger) will be available at the Sahlen Field Box Office. The Bisons will hand out their 2023 Magnetic Schedules at the Inspire Dental Gate at Swan St., and the first 1,000 kids through the gate will also receive a FREE Hot Dog/Soda/Cotton Candy voucher as part of the team's Anderson's Kids Week promotion. The Bisons will also be offering $2 Sahlen's Hot Dogs during Wednesday's game.

Off to a 2-1 start on the season, the Bisons host the Red Sox for a six-game homestand at Sahlen Field, now starting with Wednesday's doubleheader (12:05 p.m.). The teams will play two seven inning games with a brief 30-minute between the games (no re-seating). All existing Anderson's Kids Week promotional elements will still be in place.

